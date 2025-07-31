"Finally Indiana’s best player": Fever fans roast DeWanna Bonner after Mercury star flops on return to Indiana

Fans reacted as DeWanna Bonner made her first return to Indianapolis as a member of the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. She played 21 minutes, but managed only four points and grabbed one rebound as Phoenix fell 107-101 to Indiana.Her performance has triggered a frenzy on social media. One fan on X mocked her, calling her Indiana’s best player:&quot;She was finally Indiana's best player on the court.&quot;Rayao’ @UnRayaoLINKShe was finally Indiana’s best player on the courtOther social media users shared the same sentiment:Doug Lang @WakamowBarLINKDeWanna looked just like the player Indiana waived.Goulding @gouldinglolLINKShe played even worse than that stat line. Got absolutely torched on defense.RNS 🇺🇸 @RNS_USALINKWashed as hell. Needs to retire.Most fans felt the same way as well, as Bonner was booed as soon as she checked in. Her partner and teammate Alyssa Thomas could be seen encouraging fans on.Mary Poppins @marypoppins0608LINKPicking up right where she left off, I love that for herAddy. @killabaebayLINKNo one can say she hasn't been consistent in Gainbridge. 🤣DeWanna Bonner signed a one‑year deal with Indiana in February 2025 and was expected to complement star guard Caitlin Clark. While she started the first three games, Bonner was benched in favor of younger players, appearing in nine total games, with six off the bench.By mid‑June, she missed back‑to‑back games citing &quot;personal reasons.&quot; Reports emerged that she requested a trade, preferring a move to Phoenix or Atlanta.With no suitable trade, despite Fever GM Amber Cox pursuing options, the team waived Bonner on June 25. She averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. She also shot 34.5% over nine games, well below her career norms.DeWanna Bonner defended by teammate following Fever fans' booingDeWanna Bonner’s long-awaited return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse was met with boos from Fever fans. Teammate Kahleah Copper defended Bonner when asked after the game about the reaction from home fans.&quot;I just don't understand, you know, she's a legend,&quot; Copper said to reporters after the Mercury's loss to the Fever. &quot;Just all the things that she's done for the league and just the disrespect, I can't get down with it. They boo'd her. She didn't say a word to the crowd. People talked some trash to her, but we had her back.&quot;It's just very distasteful for what their fan base has done as far as when it comes to DB because she's just the sweetest soul, and the situation didn't work for her. And you know that's just not what she wanted or whatever. But we don't need all of that. It's just unnecessary.&quot;She's averaging 10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 1.3 assists since moving to Phoenix. Bonner has mostly played off the bench and will hope that her performance against Indiana was a mere fluke.