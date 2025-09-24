  • home icon
  • "Finally putting that Dodger money to use": Fans thrilled as LA Sparks unveil jaw-dropping $150M practice facility in historic move 

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 24, 2025 22:54 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Fans react to the LA Sparks' $150 million news (Image Source: GETTY)

The $150 million new practice facility that the LA Sparks intend to build has been revealed. According to the report from ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the new practice center will be located in El Segundo and is scheduled to be available in 2027. The team claims that their new facility is a historic decision because it is the biggest investment made by a single team in women's sports history.

The new facility will feature some of the best amenities, with two WNBA regulation-sized basketball courts, an indoor-outdoor player sanctuary (the first of its kind in the league), an outdoor spa pool for treatment, and Hydrotherapy & Spa Suites.

Eric Holoman, the Managing Partner and Governor of the team, stated that the Sparks aim to help players develop both on and off the court.

"We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” he said in a statement. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center.”
After the announcement was made, fans revealed their thoughts on the LA Sparks' new training facility.

"Finally putting that Dodger money to use! Looks amazing," a fan said.
"Putting the league on notice," another fan commented.
"FINALLY!!! It's long past due...the Sparks should have been one of the first teams with a dedicated facility," one fan said.

Other fans showed their appreciation for the new owner, Mark Walter.

"Mark Walter don't mess around," someone commented.
"Mark Walter ain’t playing no games," a comment read.
"Mark Walter ain’t wasting no time! W 🔥" one fan commented.

Magic Johnson reacts to the new LA Sparks practice facility

Former LA Lakers star Magic Johnson expressed his excitement about the new LA Sparks practice facility after it was announced. Johnson isn't just a fan of the team; he's also part of the ownership group. The five-time NBA champion joined Sparks LA Sports, LLC in 2014 and is a part-owner of the WNBA franchise.

Johnson talked about his excitement about the upcoming project for the Sparks on his X account on Wednesday.

"I’m excited about the new LA Sparks state-of-the-art practice facility which will be the best in all of the WNBA!" the Hall of Fame guard posted. "I want to congratulate my Sparks partner and new Lakers Owner Mark Walter, as well as my business partner Eric Holoman, for making this dream facility come to fruition!"
Johnson has long expressed his support for the LA Sparks and women's basketball. Seeing progress with the sport is a significant step for the Lakers legend and the entire WNBA.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
