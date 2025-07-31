  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Finally, someone did something": Sophie Cunningham reveals Caitlin Clark's true reaction after revenge foul on Jacy Sheldon 

"Finally, someone did something": Sophie Cunningham reveals Caitlin Clark's true reaction after revenge foul on Jacy Sheldon 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 31, 2025 11:30 GMT
Sophie Cunningham reveals Caitlin Clark
Sophie Cunningham reveals Caitlin Clark's true reaction after revenge foul on Jacy Sheldon (Image Source: IMAGN)

Since Caitlin Clark's WNBA arrival, Fever fans have craved for a player with Sophie Cunningham's personality. Indiana didn't have that presence in Clark's rookie year, but quickly adjusted last offseason by trading for Cunningham. Two months into the season, the veteran guard has become a fan favorite, and it's not just because of her chemistry with Clark off the court.

Ad

Cunningham became the "enforcer" the Fever fans have demanded since 2024 because of how Clark gets roughed up by her opponents. Cunningham delivered on it on June 17 during a Commissioner's Cup game in which things got heated involving Clark.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Fever's superstar guard had an altercation with multiple players, but mainly with Jacy Sheldon. It ended with Clark being shoved on the floor by Marina Mabrey. Cunningham wasn't on the floor when that incident occurred.

However, she sought the ideal opportunity to avenge the treatment Clark had received. During the fourth quarter, Cunningham committed a Flagrant Two foul on Sheldon.

Sophie Cunningham addressed the incident during the debut episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something," in which she revealed Caitlin Clark's reaction.

Ad
"In the locker room she goes, I think she was like, 'Finally! Finally someone did something.' I'm like, 'dude I got you.'"

Cunningham added that it helped the Indiana Fever come together as a team, where they realised the need to have each other's backs on days like that.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham unveils opposition locker room secrets on roughing up Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham played against Caitlin Clark in 2024. The former Phoenix Mercury guard admitted that players were focused on giving Clark the rookie treatment with welcome to the league moments and roughing her up. Cunningham also leaked the Mercury's locker-room talks before matching up against her now Fever teammate.

Ad

Here's what she said on the podcast:

"You have seen players in our league trying to toughen up Caitlin," Cunningham said. "Even when I wasn't on her team, I know the talks Phoenix had in the locker room like 'we are gonna show her what the W really is.'"

Cunningham condemned the fact that it still happens to Clark, even though she's no longer a rookie.

It has been a polarizing topic, with many claiming the WNBA is a physical league, while others believe that Clark is disliked across the league.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications