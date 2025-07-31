"Finally, someone did something": Sophie Cunningham reveals Caitlin Clark's true reaction after revenge foul on Jacy Sheldon 

Since Caitlin Clark's WNBA arrival, Fever fans have craved for a player with Sophie Cunningham's personality. Indiana didn't have that presence in Clark's rookie year, but quickly adjusted last offseason by trading for Cunningham. Two months into the season, the veteran guard has become a fan favorite, and it's not just because of her chemistry with Clark off the court.Cunningham became the &quot;enforcer&quot; the Fever fans have demanded since 2024 because of how Clark gets roughed up by her opponents. Cunningham delivered on it on June 17 during a Commissioner's Cup game in which things got heated involving Clark.The Fever's superstar guard had an altercation with multiple players, but mainly with Jacy Sheldon. It ended with Clark being shoved on the floor by Marina Mabrey. Cunningham wasn't on the floor when that incident occurred.However, she sought the ideal opportunity to avenge the treatment Clark had received. During the fourth quarter, Cunningham committed a Flagrant Two foul on Sheldon.Sophie Cunningham addressed the incident during the debut episode of her podcast, &quot;Show Me Something,&quot; in which she revealed Caitlin Clark's reaction.&quot;In the locker room she goes, I think she was like, 'Finally! Finally someone did something.' I'm like, 'dude I got you.'&quot;Cunningham added that it helped the Indiana Fever come together as a team, where they realised the need to have each other's backs on days like that.Sophie Cunningham unveils opposition locker room secrets on roughing up Caitlin ClarkSophie Cunningham played against Caitlin Clark in 2024. The former Phoenix Mercury guard admitted that players were focused on giving Clark the rookie treatment with welcome to the league moments and roughing her up. Cunningham also leaked the Mercury's locker-room talks before matching up against her now Fever teammate.Here's what she said on the podcast:&quot;You have seen players in our league trying to toughen up Caitlin,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;Even when I wasn't on her team, I know the talks Phoenix had in the locker room like 'we are gonna show her what the W really is.'&quot;Cunningham condemned the fact that it still happens to Clark, even though she's no longer a rookie.It has been a polarizing topic, with many claiming the WNBA is a physical league, while others believe that Clark is disliked across the league.