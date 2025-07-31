"Finally someone without victim mentality": Fever fans laud Mercury HC Nate Tibbetts' 'mature' statement on DeWanna Bonner's treatment  

Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts had a different stance than his players, Alyssa Thomas and Kahlea Copper, on DeWanna Bonner being booed by Indiana Fever fans on Wednesday. Bonner returned for the first time to Indiana since asking to leave the team following a nine-game stint. She was one of the Fever's marquee free agency additions, who signed her to a $200,000 contract.The Fever had great expectations from Bonner as she was one of the more experienced and accomplished players, expected to lead Caitlin Clark and the young core to new heights. However, a diminished role, along with difficulty in adjusting to life with the attention that came because of the polarizing Fever fan base, led to Bonner's departure.The Fever fans were predictably unhappy with how things ended with the veteran, leading to Bonner getting booed at the Gaibridge Fieldhouse. Kahlea Copper called the gesture 'distasteful' while DeWanna Bonner's fiancé, Alyssa Thomas, engaged in a heated back-and-forth with the crowd.On the other hand, Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts suggested he wasn't surprised by how things went down.&quot;I think, just in sports, it's kind of what you have to anticipate,&quot; he said in the post-game interview. &quot;I thought she [DeWanna] handled it fine.&quot;Tibbetts' reaction to the situation earned him Fever fans' respect online. One X user taunted Mercury players' reactions, saying:Mary Poppins @marypoppins0608LINKFinally someone without victim mentality 👏🏻Another hailed Tibbetts, saying:No Space for Hate @GrowTheeeGameLINKWhat a breath of fresh air. Lot of these wnba “fans” gotta be puzzled and confused by a normal response like this.One fan wanted Tibbetts to impart that on his team:NY or Nowhere 99 @eab2121LINKThank you coach. It’s THAT simple. You should tell your team the same thing so they stop cryingAnother added:Iampyczy @EricasayscisLINKWow, a mature responseOne fan said:NapTown4200 @NAPTOWN4200LINKA MAN WITH SOME SENSE!WNBA analyst backs Indiana Fever fans for booing DeWanna BonnerWNBA analyst Robin Lundberg didn't have any problems with Indiana Fever fans booing DeWanna Bonner. While he condemned booing in general, he said it would be &quot;weird&quot; if the Fever fans weren't reactive.&quot;Booing ain't my thing. But what would be weird is if Fever fans DIDN'T boo DeWanna Bonner,&quot; Lundberg wrote on X.Booing players who parted ways with a team abruptly is common in sports. It has happened to legends like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and many others in the NBA. It's not uncommon in the WNBA, either. Breanna Stewart and Dearica Hamby have faced scrutiny from their former teams.However, it has seemingly become a polarizing conversation if the situation involved Fever fans. They have seemingly caught a bad reputation since Caitlin Clark's arrival, with many rival players, including Alyssa Thomas, have accused them of hostile behavior which has crossed boundaries.