"Fire" - Caitlin Clark hyped up as Nike surprises Iowa players with her signature 'Kobe V' shoe

Caitlin Clark was hyped as the Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball team received the Nike Kobe sneakers in one of the Indiana Fever star's player-exclusive colorways.On Tuesday, Iowa Women's Basketball shared that members of the Hawkeyes' men's and women's teams each received the Nike Kobe V Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway.&quot;Our girl CC has us ready for the season 🔥 #Hawkeyes,&quot; Iowa Women's Basketball wrote on Instagram. Clark wrote a one-word comment:&quot;Fireeeee.&quot;Caitlin Clark's comment on Iowa Women's Basketball's Instagram post (IG/@iowawbb)The shoes, which are polished in a high-gloss finish, are in midnight navy, which is contrasted by bright crimson and &quot;hits of University Gold.&quot; The Nike logo and Kobe Bryant's signature have a gradient pattern. It pays homage to the Fever's team colors.The Iowa Women's Basketball posted two more clips about the players receiving the signature Kobe sneakers. In one of the videos, the players' reaction to Iowa coach Jan Jensen's announcement was shared.&quot;Our friends in the corporate room helped us up with Caitlin's shoes,&quot; Jensen said, as the women's team erupted in cheers.&quot;Thanks to CC. Thanks to Nike. Awesome. We feel so blessed, baby. Clark played four collegiate seasons with the Hawkeyes from 2020 to 2024. Jensen was the associate head coach under Lisa Bulder during Clark's tenure.The Clark-inspired colorway of Kobe 5s was officially released to the public on June 30. In Nike's online shop, it costs $190 in adult sizes.Caitlin Clark sports a new Kobe V colorway during the All-Star weekendCaitlin Clark debuted a new colorway of the Nike Kobe V Protro signature line during the 2025 All-Star Game photo shoot on Saturday.The unnamed player-exclusive colorway still has the Indiana Fever's team colors. It is mixed with Nike's heat theme for the 2025 All-Star Weekend. The overall gradient pattern features dark red at the back and gold at the front. The sports apparel giant's logo is in red, while other parts of the shoe are in midnight navy.While Clark is yet to receive her signature line with Nike, she is currently the unofficial face of Kobe Bryant's line. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year first wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe V Protro during last season's playoffs.In 2024, Clark inked an eight-year, $28 million deal with the sports apparel giant, which is the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.