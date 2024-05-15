"First career double-double" - WNBA fans mock Caitlin Clark after 20-point, 10-turnover debut in big loss to Sun

Top overall WNBA rookie pick Caitlin Clark struggled in her debut for the Indiana Fever, tallying 20 points and 10 turnovers in their 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Due to this, many WNBA fans mocked the former Iowa standout on social media.

Throughout the game, Clark faced collective defense put on her by the Sun. Apart from the 10 miscues she had, the 22-year-old guard also struggled with her shooting despite coming up with a team-high 20 points. She went 5-of-15 from the field and 4-of-11 from three.

Expand Tweet

With the stat-line Caitlin Clark had, many users found an opening to ridicule her on X/Twitter. Some fans like @notcrypticno sarcastically lauded the athlete for her first WNBA double-double:

"First career double double my goat"

Expand Tweet

"still a double double," @PrizePicks wrote.

X user Mitch (@2Krucial10) displayed their sarcastic side as well:

"A double double. 20 pts and 10 TO. Impressive."

X user Hater Report (@HaterReport) did a double take on the 10 miscues:

"Did you say 10 turnovers."

Some mocked the Fever as a team, considering the huge margin by which they fell to the Sun.

"Fever still suck ... Caitlin need 40 pts," @MarkHolder27 wrote.

"Fell short? That's a blowout," X user GIFT (@Giftaveli) commented.

Caitlin Clark played 32 minutes in her WNBA debut, with three assists and two steals.