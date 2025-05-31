  • home icon
  "First off 'Happy international women's day' vibe": Fans hilariously react as Caitlin Clark's courtside interaction with Fever trainer goes viral

"First off 'Happy international women’s day' vibe": Fans hilariously react as Caitlin Clark’s courtside interaction with Fever trainer goes viral

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 31, 2025 12:56 GMT
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Fans hilariously react as Caitlin Clark’s courtside interaction with Fever trainer goes viral (Credits: Getty)

Caitlin Clark shared a hearty courtside interaction with Indiana Fever’s head athletic trainer, Maria Witte. Videos posted on X show Witte and Clark having a conversation on the bench.

While that’s not much to write home about, it's worth noting that Witte and Clark were seen laughing and smiling throughout their interaction. Clark was also seen rolling her eyes at one of Witte’s comments.

It wasn’t missed by WNBA fans who reacted to their clips on X. Some pointed out Clark’s eye roll, while others suggested that the Fever star loves blonde women.

One fan said:

"First off 'Happy international women's day' vibe without the words"
Another said:

One fan said:

Fans compared Witte with Sophie Cunningham and suggested that Caitlin Clark is adding blonde women to her “roster”. One said:

Another wrote:

One fan commented:

Caitlin Clark is set to miss the next two weeks, as she continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. As she's injured, it isn't surprising to see her enjoying a conversation with the Fever's head athletic trainer.

Fans are making all kinds of claims after just one clip, but we might get to see many more as Clark is set to spend at least another week on the sidelines. Clark and Witte's clip was also reposted by ESPNW, as they wondered what the pair were talking about.

Indiana Fever suffer a huge blow as key players join Caitlin Clark on injury report

Fans were excited to see what the Indiana Fever would have in store for them this season. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to do their best, as injuries have threatened to derail their campaign. First, the Fever lost Caitlin Clark to a quadriceps strain on Monday.

Things went from bad to worse on Friday against the Connecticut Sun. First, Sydney Colson left after picking up an injury in the first quarter and was followed by Sophie Cunningham failing to finish the game, leaving the court in the fourth quarter.

With three of the guards out, coach Stephanie White needs to get the best out of her remaining players. Unlike the NBA, WNBA teams are made up of 12-player rosters. So, more injuries could be catastrophic for the Indiana Fever.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

