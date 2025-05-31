"First off 'Happy international women’s day' vibe": Fans hilariously react as Caitlin Clark’s courtside interaction with Fever trainer goes viral

Caitlin Clark shared a hearty courtside interaction with Indiana Fever’s head athletic trainer, Maria Witte. Videos posted on X show Witte and Clark having a conversation on the bench.

While that’s not much to write home about, it's worth noting that Witte and Clark were seen laughing and smiling throughout their interaction. Clark was also seen rolling her eyes at one of Witte’s comments.

It wasn’t missed by WNBA fans who reacted to their clips on X. Some pointed out Clark’s eye roll, while others suggested that the Fever star loves blonde women.

One fan said:

"First off 'Happy international women's day' vibe without the words"

First off "Happy international women's day" vibe without the words

Another said:

Another blonde?👀

One fan said:

her eyeroll here is so dramatic

Fans compared Witte with Sophie Cunningham and suggested that Caitlin Clark is adding blonde women to her “roster”. One said:

She's adding another blonde to the roster

Another wrote:

She loves her a blonde girl who plays golf

One fan commented:

Just two Swifties talking about their Queen buying her masters back

Caitlin Clark is set to miss the next two weeks, as she continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. As she's injured, it isn't surprising to see her enjoying a conversation with the Fever's head athletic trainer.

Fans are making all kinds of claims after just one clip, but we might get to see many more as Clark is set to spend at least another week on the sidelines. Clark and Witte's clip was also reposted by ESPNW, as they wondered what the pair were talking about.

Indiana Fever suffer a huge blow as key players join Caitlin Clark on injury report

Fans were excited to see what the Indiana Fever would have in store for them this season. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to do their best, as injuries have threatened to derail their campaign. First, the Fever lost Caitlin Clark to a quadriceps strain on Monday.

Things went from bad to worse on Friday against the Connecticut Sun. First, Sydney Colson left after picking up an injury in the first quarter and was followed by Sophie Cunningham failing to finish the game, leaving the court in the fourth quarter.

With three of the guards out, coach Stephanie White needs to get the best out of her remaining players. Unlike the NBA, WNBA teams are made up of 12-player rosters. So, more injuries could be catastrophic for the Indiana Fever.

