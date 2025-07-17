"Fist fighting black women": ESPYS host Shane Gillis tests boundaries with eye-popping Caitlin Clark comment

The ESPYs named Caitlin Clark the WNBA Player of the Year on Wednesday inside the packed Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Clark won the award over Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and last year’s unanimous MVP, A’ja Wilson. The Indiana Fever guard had a historic rookie campaign that earned her the Rookie of the Year honor.

Shane Gillis, the host of the ESPYs, remarked after Clark won the ESPYs top WNBA award:

"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a waffle house so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist-fighting black women.”

Clark has not been involved in a fight, but she has had to play against physical and rough defenses. The closest the point guard has come to an altercation was a brief encounter with rival Angel Reese during the WNBA’s season opener in mid-May.

Last year, 17% of the WNBA's flagrant fouls were committed against Caitlin Clark, per a report. Some of the Black players who were called for such infractions were Diamond DeShields, Chennedy Carter and Reese.

Shane Gillis could not resist joking about the hard fouls Clark has experienced in the WNBA.

Fever coach Stephanie White claims players are getting away with fouls against Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark sat on the sidelines on Wednesday when the Indiana Fever faced the New York Liberty. The WNBA All-Star captain is dealing with a groin injury, the same issue that recently forced her to miss five games.

Heading into the Fever-Liberty showdown, Stephanie White had this to say about what contributed to Clark's injury:

"There's a level of physicality that they're able to play with against her. I knew it as an opponent, and see it as her coach. I'm not exactly sure why but it is what it is. We've got to help her learn to adjust and to use it against them."

The Indiana Fever are keeping Clark out until she is fully healthy. After suffering a second groin injury in roughly a month, they will not rush her to return.

Meanwhile, ESPYs host Shane Gillis recognized the toll some of the hard fouls are taking on Clark. He could not help but make a joke out of the situation.

