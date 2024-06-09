"Fit queen of the season": Olivia Nelson-Ododa's style stuns WNBA fans as pre-game outfit goes viral

Olivia Nelson-Ododa has been rocking some popular pre-game fits early in this WNBA season. Her latest fashion choice turned heads again as she arrived for the Connecticut Sun versus the New York Liberty game last night. Nelson-Ododa wore blue fur pants with a silver cropped top and a Christian Dior handbag, along with matching heels.

Trending

Her fit sparked fans to talk about who the best players to show off their fashion this season, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa headlined the conversation:

“I’m ready to crown Olivia Nelson-Ododa the fit queen of the season,” a fan said on X.

Expand Tweet

“Olivia & Dijonai 🔥😍,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

On Instagram, some fans said that the Sun has some of the most fashionable pre-game walkthroughs in the league so far, citing not just Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s fit, but also her teammates Dewanna Bonner, Tyasha Harris, and Dijonai Carrington.

“Most stylish team in the W, and it’s not even close,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Flyest team in the leagueeeeee,” another fan said.

Fans love Nelson-Ododa's style on IG

The Sun fell 82-75 to the visiting New York Liberty, their first loss this season. In the fourth quarter, Connecticut was outscored 25-15, losing to their Eastern Conference rival as the Liberty improved to 10-2, while the Sun slid to 9-1. The Sun remains the top team in the Eastern Conference while the Liberty trails behind at number two.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa featured on Glamour magazine cover in May

Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s knack for fashion was on full display when she was featured in the South Africa edition of Glamour magazine in May. On the cover, Nelson-Ododa posed with colorful fits, pulling off a unique style that highlighted South African culture. She also revealed her advocacy for women’s health as she told Glamour about her family’s struggles when she was still young.

"From a very young age, I took an interest in beauty, fashion, and skincare. I always asked my mom about the products she used and took the time to research on my own too. Entering into adulthood, I continue to take this interest very seriously."

She also talked about her potential plans to start a skincare company to fulfill her childhood visions, citing her great interest in beauty, skin, and fashion at an early age.

While she referred to it as a soon-to-be-announced project, all indicators tell that the Connecticut Sun might start a beauty and skincare brand.