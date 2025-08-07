  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "FO is negligent and doesn't deserve Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans divided over Fever front office's trade deadline silence amid playoff push

"FO is negligent and doesn't deserve Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans divided over Fever front office's trade deadline silence amid playoff push

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 07, 2025 23:23 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
WNBA fans divided over Fever front office's trade deadline silence amid playoff push (Image source: Imagn)

The 2025 WNBA trade deadline has passed, and fans are divided over the Indiana Fever not making any moves. As of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, WNBA teams are now barred from trading players until next offseason.

Ad

The Fever sit in No. 5 in the league with a 17-13 record. They won seven of their last 10 games, which is tied for the second-best mark in that span.

With 14 games remaining, the Fever's playoff position looks good as well. They are just two and a half games behind the No. 2 spot held by the New York Liberty (19-10). Indiana also has a two-and-a-half game lead over the Golden State Valkyries (14-15) for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several fans criticized Indiana's front office for not upgrading the roster at the trade deadline.

Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, others praised the Fever. Fans cited the team finding success in recent weeks, even with superstar Caitlin Clark missing several games.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In an article on Wednesday, Indy Star's Chloe Peterson noted that Indiana doesn't have many trade assets to make a midseason trade. Only three players are under contract beyond 2025: Clark, Aliyah Boston and rookie Makayla Timpson. Clark and Boston, both voted as All-Star Game starters, are undeniably untouchables.

Meanwhile, Timpson, who averages just 7.5 minutes per game, may not have much trade value, according to Peterson.

Chloe Bibby may have impacted Fever's decision at the trade deadline, says analyst

On Aug. 1, the Indiana Fever signed forward Chloe Bibby for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. The team first signed Bibby to a seven-day contract on July 25, now fills Indiana's final roster spot. Per Her Hoop Stats, Bibby's minimum prorated contract is at $23,322.

Ad

Indy Star's Chloe Peterson said Wednesday that Bibby may have fit what the Fever is looking for. The 6-foot-2 forward could space the floor and knock down 3-pointers.

"Bibby fit what the Fever needed, too, and what they would have likely tried to trade for if they decided to be active at the deadline," Peterson wrote.

In five games for the Fever, Bibby is averaging 4.8 points on 42.9% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range, in 7.6 mpg.

On Thursday, Indiana will face the Phoenix Mercury (18-11) in a game that could have implications in the standings down the stretch. The Mercury have a one-and-a-half game lead over the Fever for the No. 4 spot.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications