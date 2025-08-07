"FO is negligent and doesn't deserve Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans divided over Fever front office's trade deadline silence amid playoff push

The 2025 WNBA trade deadline has passed, and fans are divided over the Indiana Fever not making any moves. As of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, WNBA teams are now barred from trading players until next offseason.The Fever sit in No. 5 in the league with a 17-13 record. They won seven of their last 10 games, which is tied for the second-best mark in that span.With 14 games remaining, the Fever's playoff position looks good as well. They are just two and a half games behind the No. 2 spot held by the New York Liberty (19-10). Indiana also has a two-and-a-half game lead over the Golden State Valkyries (14-15) for the eighth and final playoff spot.Several fans criticized Indiana's front office for not upgrading the roster at the trade deadline.Andres @andres_cuevaaLINKFO is negligent and doesn't deserve (Caitlin Clark)!Winning On An Industrial Scale @Fredbenz0LINKThe Fever front office is incompetent and still think its 2012. So they of course look at all the dinosaurs on the team and feel the Fever are now stacked with talent and need no changes The End Fire Amber Cox Fire Kelly Krauskopf Fire Stephanie WhiteRainer @BuzzDomainLINKWorst org in the league. All they care about is PR points and image.On the other hand, others praised the Fever. Fans cited the team finding success in recent weeks, even with superstar Caitlin Clark missing several games.Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021LINKTeam chemistry is finally A1. Wouldn’t have been smart to do anything to disturb that now. Goals should only be reintegrating Caitlin. I’m already nervous about what happens next season with this expansion &amp; free agency tho. Not looking forward to giving some of this squad up.KD @kds5140LINKHonestly? Probably a smart move. It's already late, don't want to give up a pick, &amp; the team chemistry is so high that any moves could disrupt it. I'm not mad at it.Lonny Johnson @lkjohnson1950LINKNow if (Stephanie White) would make better use of the ones she's got.In an article on Wednesday, Indy Star's Chloe Peterson noted that Indiana doesn't have many trade assets to make a midseason trade. Only three players are under contract beyond 2025: Clark, Aliyah Boston and rookie Makayla Timpson. Clark and Boston, both voted as All-Star Game starters, are undeniably untouchables.Meanwhile, Timpson, who averages just 7.5 minutes per game, may not have much trade value, according to Peterson.Chloe Bibby may have impacted Fever's decision at the trade deadline, says analystOn Aug. 1, the Indiana Fever signed forward Chloe Bibby for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. The team first signed Bibby to a seven-day contract on July 25, now fills Indiana's final roster spot. Per Her Hoop Stats, Bibby's minimum prorated contract is at $23,322.Indy Star's Chloe Peterson said Wednesday that Bibby may have fit what the Fever is looking for. The 6-foot-2 forward could space the floor and knock down 3-pointers.&quot;Bibby fit what the Fever needed, too, and what they would have likely tried to trade for if they decided to be active at the deadline,&quot; Peterson wrote.In five games for the Fever, Bibby is averaging 4.8 points on 42.9% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range, in 7.6 mpg.On Thursday, Indiana will face the Phoenix Mercury (18-11) in a game that could have implications in the standings down the stretch. The Mercury have a one-and-a-half game lead over the Fever for the No. 4 spot.