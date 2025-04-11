  • home icon
  "Forced" Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rivalry shut down by fans as WNBA makes major announcement

"Forced" Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rivalry shut down by fans as WNBA makes major announcement

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 11, 2025 16:52 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rivalry shut down by fans (Source: Getty)

After being two of the top selections in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were constantly debated against. As they gear up for their second year in the pros, fans were displeased to see them linked to the league's latest announcement.

During the 2025 season, the WNBA will be taking a page out of the NBA's book. In August they'll have their first "rivals week," featuring numerous high-profile matchups. Kicking off this stretch of games is a primetime showdown between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.

Following this news of Caitlin Clark and Reese adding another chapter to their story together, fans chimed in with their thoughts. They don't want to see this, as they feel the rivalry between them is being overly pushed by the league.

Trending
Similar to last year, the majority of fans feel the two players aren't in the same tier and shouldn't be viewed as rivals.

"Not a rivalry. At all." One fan said.
"There isn’t really a rivalry here. Not sure why people continue to push this narrative." Another fan said.
"ESPN you are a joke!! Stop pushing narratives we don’t care for. Caitlin Vs. Aja now that’s the narrative that is," said one fan.
While Caitlin Clark was putting together one of the best rookie campaigns in WNBA history, Reese was seen as her biggest competition for ROY. The two were debated against for weeks on end until the latter suffered a wrist injury that ended her season early.

Despite what fans think, the league seems intent on having these two young stars face on a big stage as much as they possibly can.

