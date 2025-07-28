Former Chicago Sky forward slams "dumb" Angel Reese question involving Caitlin Clark’s $5,000,000 deal

Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league made headlines in mid-2024 when it offered Caitlin Clark a jaw-dropping $5 million deal to play just eight games. However, the same offer wasn't extended to fellow rookie Angel Reese. The rapper addressed the disparity, leading a former Chicago Sky player to voice her frustration at the reporter who had raised the question.A TMZ reporter interacted with the Big3 founder in the airport, asking him why Reese didn’t receive a similar offer.“I remember you famously made an offer to Caitlin Clark, but what about Angel Reese? You think she can ball out? She’s pretty solid,” the reporter asked.Ice Cube chose not to mince words. While he praised Reese’s on-court skills, he explained that the decision eventually came down to business interests and sponsor expectations.“Yeah, she’s a great player,” Ice Cube answered. “I don't think we can make that same offer because it won't have the same impact to the league. It ain’t personal.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonique Currie didn’t have any issues with Ice Cube’s candid explanation. However, she felt the reporter’s question was unnecessary and unfair to Reese, suggesting it singled her out in a way that wasn’t necessary.“Dumb question,” Currie commented on @tmz_tv’s Instagram post.Credits: Instagram (@tmz_tv)Caitlin Clark eventually turned down the offer last year, but the Big3 league is expected to continue pursuing her. According to sources, proposals in the future may include a share in team ownership, a significant cut of merchandise revenue, and other financial incentives other than a base salary.Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese miss “Barbie Game Day” clash The Chicago Sky and Mattel teamed up once again to host the second annual Barbie Game Day, held on July 27 at Wintrust Arena, during a matchup against the Indiana Fever.However, the event lost some of its star power, as key players were sidelined due to injuries. Caitlin Clark, who has been dealing with a right groin injury for weeks, was ruled out well in advance by the Fever.Meanwhile, Chicago forward Angel Reese, who was initially listed on the injury report, was downgraded to &quot;out&quot; just an hour before tip-off due to a back issue.To exacerbate matters, fan-favorite Hailey Van Lith also missed the game, along with other key contributors like Ariel Atkins and Moriah Jefferson.As expected, Indiana clinched a comfortable 93-78 victory, with Kelsey Mitchell stealing the spotlight with a 35-point outburst.