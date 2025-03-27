Former Chicago Sky star Kysre Gondrezick expresses gratitude amid receiving major sports honor

Kysre Gondrezick was honored with the 'Game Changer' award during a Women of the Culture event held at the SOHO DUMBO House in New York on Wednesday. The former Chicago Sky star gave a speech while receiving the honor, expressing gratitude to the community as she reflected on her journey.

Gondrezick shared snippets of her speech on her Instagram story.

"Thank you to everyone here in attendance, thank you Sierra for personally acknowledging me, and congratulations to all the other honorees as well," Gondrezick said. "To be here in this presence, in this space of empowering black women, and to know that I am fitting in that space with you all is truly humbling and graceful at the same time."

(Image: @kysrerae IG)

Along with Kysre Gondrezick, the other women in sports honored at the event included Taylor Rooks, Monica McNutt, Patricia Yanez, PJ Decordova, Raya Clay, Samira Jackson, Edy Lawson-Jackson, Brantlee Fields and Lindsay Pinckney.

Gondrezick is currently a WNBA free agent after she was cut by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA season. The fourth overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft is currently putting in the work on making a potential return to the league, often sharing footage of her training on her social media.

While she's been away from the league, Gondrezick has been making waves off the court. She has found much success in the world of fashion in the past year, however, basketball remains her first love.

Kysre Gondrezick shares her analysis of her game

Featuring on the latest episode of the podcast 'Sloan Knows,' Kysre Gondrezick shared her analysis of her on-court ability. When asked to make a scouting report of herself, Gondrezick highlighted herself as a shooter and a crafty player with high IQ.

"I'm a shooter," Gondrezick said. "I can shoot the ball really well. I think I'm a very crafty player, people tell me that all the time. And my IQ is very high. I know I lack in other areas in terms of my physicality and my build, but I've always been able to make it up just because of my IQ for the game."

Gondrezick further gave an insight into her attitude towards the game.

"Great attitude, very coachable, receives information very fast, pays attention to detail immediately, and makes the changes necessary. I just think a very smart, witty, crafty player, very skilled."

However, Gondrezick eventually refused to give a scouting report on herself, citing limitless potential.

"I wouldn't give myself one, because it's limitless," Gondrezick said. "Who I am and who I'm becoming is limitless."

Watch the segment at 15:00 here:

In the five games she played for the Chicago Sky in the 2024-25 season, Kysre Gondrezick tallied five points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals while shooting 28.6% from the field, including 16.7% from deep. With under two months left for the start of the 2025 season, Gondrezick seems determined to improve her game and make her way back to the league.

