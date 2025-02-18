Former Fever star NaLyssa Smith teases fans with glimpse of new tattoo in Texas

It has been a eventful six months for WNBA star NaLyssa Smith. The talented forward appeared in her first-ever WNBA playoff game with the Indiana Fever in September.

Shortly after the series, she promptly flew out to China to join the Zhejiang Golden Bulls. Now back in the USA, Smith was involved in a four-team trade that saw her move to the Dallas Wings.

Smith regularly posts about what is going on in her life to her 98,500 plus followers on Instagram. On Monday, she provided an update from the Lone Star State, offering her fans a glimpse of her new tattoo.

N. Smith shares a video of her latest tattoo. Photo Credits: Nalyssa Smith's IG account

It is tough to tell what tattoo Smith went with, but the tattoo is somewhere close to her right ear.

The clip was first shared by a Texas tattoo artist who goes by the name of "playasage" on his Instagram account. He made sure to tag Smith and the Dallas Wings' official account, and added the following message:

"In the Lab"

Smith spent the last three season with the Indiana Fever, and helped guide the organization to its first WNBA playoff appearance in seven years in 2024. She averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 40 regular-season games in 2024.

Despite her strong production, Smith's minutes dropped in her third season with the franchise, leading to the 24-year-old hinting at a possible move during the offseason. Smith will join up with new head coach Chris Koclanes in Texas. She will also get a chance to play alongside her partner, DiJonai Carrington, who was also recently acquired by the Wings.

NaLyssa Smith shares two-word reaction after news breaks of her trade to Dallas Wings

Forward NaLyssa Smith rushes up the court during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Photo Credits: Imagn

On Feb. 2, It was announced that NaLyssa Smith was involved in a massive four-team trade that shook up the WNBA. The complex trade involved the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury, with Smith arguably the biggest name involved in the deal.

Smith was selected as the second overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She was an important figure in Christie Sides' lineup in 2024, but after she played just nine minutes in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Connecticut Sun, and began Game 2 on the bench, it seemed like it was time for a change.

Following the trade, Smith immediately changed her Instagram bio to "Dallas Wings" and took to social media to react to the big news:

"New beginning."

N. Smith reacts to news of her trade to Dallas. Photo Credits: Nalyssa Smith's IG account

Smith is originally from Texas. She was born in San Antonio, and attended East Central High School. The star athlete was a highly recruited player coming out of high school, and chose to remain in-state and develop her game with the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas.

