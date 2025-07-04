Former interim coach Nikki Blue files lawsuit against Phoenix Mercury alleging unequal treatment and pay citing race and gender: Report

USC Trojans assistant coach Nikki Blue is coming after the Phoenix Mercury, according to AP sports writer David Brandt. Blue was named interim coach in June 2023 following Vanessa Nygaard’s dismissal. The former WNBA player could not keep the job after the team signed Nate Tibbetts as the head coach in October of that year.

Brandt detailed the alleged “unequal treatment based on race and gender and unequal pay based on race accusations”:

“The suit claims that Blue was paid $250,000 in her interim role, which was less than the $375,000 that Nygaard, who is white, was making. Tibbets [also white] is reportedly making more than $1 million per season.”

Nikki Blue arrived in the summer of 2022 to serve as an assistant coach to Vanessa Nygaard. Following a 2-10 start to the 2023 season, worst in the NBA in that span, the Phoenix Mercury announced Nygaard’s firing.

Mercury legend Diana Taurasi said after their 10th loss that she didn’t know what was happening. Taurasi suggested in the postgame conference after a 97-74 loss to the Seattle Storm to “tear” the team down and “rebuild it back up.”

The Phoenix Mercury made a coaching change, elevating Blue to interim coach. Phoenix did not do much better under her guidance. Blue’s 7-21 record prompted the Mercury to look elsewhere. In October 2023, they pried Nate Tibbetts from the Orlando Magic in the NBA to be their head coach.

Phoenix Mercury senior vice president responds to Nikki Blue’s allegations

Nikki Blue’s allegations quickly created a storm on social media. With racism hounding the WNBA, it did not take long for the report about her lawsuit to spread.

Stacey Mitch, the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury senior vice president of communications responded:

“Ms. Blue was interviewed and considered for the head coach position but didn’t get the position based on her performance as interim head coach, as well as her limited professional coaching experience...Sheree Wright’s continued abuse of the legal system for financial gain is unethical.”

The Mercury are unfazed by the accusations made by Wright on behalf of Nikki Blue. They are standing by their ground that there was no racial bias during the hiring, compensation and termination of the team’s former interim coach.

