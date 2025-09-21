  • home icon
Former Las Vegas Aces star savagely mocks Caitlin Clark's WNBA fine

By Avi Shravan
Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:39 GMT
Former Las Vegas Aces star savagely mocks Caitlin Clark's WNBA fine.

Even though Caitlin Clark is sidelined from postseason action, the Indiana Fever guard is a constant presence on the Fever bench. She has attended almost every single match and cheered for her teammates during this postseason.

After Indiana completed their epic comeback against the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 of the first round series, Clark expressed her happiness in the comments section of a Fever Instagram post.

She called the bench crew an elite bench mob and said that the referees couldn't stop them. However, Clark's casual comments on the officials landed her in trouble. The league fined her $200 for criticizing the officials in public.

Former Las Vegas Aces player Theresa Plaisance came across the news on Yahoo's Instagram post. She left a comment mocking the fine and supporting Clark's actions.

"$200 is sooo funny though lol. Keep on letting em know @caitlinclark22 😂😂😂 you got that!!" Plaisance commented.
Former Las Vegas Aces player Theresa Plaisance mocks the $200 fine the WNBA imposed on Caitlin Clark. (Credits: @yahoosports/IG)
Former Las Vegas Aces player Theresa Plaisance mocks the $200 fine the WNBA imposed on Caitlin Clark. (Credits: @yahoosports/IG)

Clark announced that she got fined for her comment in an X post on Saturday. In her announcement, the Fever guard showed no remorse and revealed that the Fever bench will be more rowdy in the upcoming games.

"Got fined $200 for this lol😂😂😂😂😂BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Clark wrote.
Indiana will take on Las Vegas in Game 1 of the semifinal series on Sunday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark in mocking $200 fine

Caitlin Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham joined her fellow Fever guard in mocking the $200 fine the league imposed on the Fever superstar. On Saturday, Cunningham retweeted Clark's post announcing the fine on her account.

Cunnigham joined in the mockery and left a sarcastic message in the retweet's caption.

"that’s gonna really break the bank for her. starting a GoFundMe now!" she wrote.
Cunningham is no stranger to the fines the WNBA imposes on players for speaking against the referees. The Fever guard has been fined multiple times this season for criticizing the officiating standards in the league.

On Aug. 17, the Fever guard tore her MCL in a 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun. Since then, Cunningham has been sidelined from any action on the court. She has joined Clark, who has been out for more than a month with a groin injury, on the bench to support her team.

