"Disrespect towards Caitlin is nasty" - Fans react to resurfaced comments of Kelsey Mitchell's sister seemingly degrading Caitlin Clark

Basketball fans reacted to resurfaced comments from Kelsey Mitchell's sister, Chelsea Mitchell that seemingly dismisses the impact of Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever. She made the comment when a Fever fan claimed on Facebook that Aliyah Boston and Mitchell are carrying the team's offense instead of Clark.After coming across the post on July 1, Mitchell noted in agreement with a quote.&quot;I gotta agree!&quot; she wrote on Facebook.Chelsea Mitchell's comment drew mixed reactions from WNBA fans. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to air their opinions.&quot;This non-impactful players that always choke and can only score are getting too comfortable. This front office allowing this disrespect towards Caitlin is nasty af,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Does Steve brown have short term memory? The year before the Fever drafted Clark they were the worse team in the league and both Mitchell and Boston were on that team,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Wow! That is recent? But but Mitchell always had nice things to say about CC,&quot; another fan commented.Reactions varied among basketball fans.&quot;Well.. Kelsey been there way before CC.. so they didn’t just “sign her” lmao.. she was a top pick to the franchise lmao,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;Man, don’t nobody care what her family talkin bout… What’s her record without AB &amp; CC?&quot; another fan asked.&quot;Wow. Disappointing,&quot; another fan added.Kelsey Mitchell, along with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, form the core of the Fever team and have a good relationship among themselves.Kelsey Mitchell on why she decided to stay at the Indiana FeverEarlier this year, Kelsey Mitchell opened up about her decision to stay at the Fever for an eighth season. The point guard signed a supermax extension with the team, putting pen to a one-year contract worth $250,000.Explaining her reason, Mitchell said:&quot;Then I met one of the greatest people in the world, Caitlin Clark, who like just ran the basketball world. So I think together, we hope to make you guys proud. We hope to make you guys like feel like you're part of our success and our journey. And I'm here.&quot;This season, Mitchell is averaging 19.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.