  • "Future Fever girl": Fans take U-turn on Marina Mabrey despite huge Caitlin Clark scuffle after gesture for Sophie Cunningham and $249,244 star 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:36 GMT
The Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fan base seems to have changed their stance on Marina Mabrey. The Connecticut Sun star has been a polarizing opponent since 2024 due to her scuffles with Clark and others, but there have been warm exchanges that have altered the fans' perspective toward her.

Before Sunday's game, she was among the most disliked players on the Fever faithful's list. The incident that transpired those feelings dates back to Mabrey shoving Clark during a Commissioner's Cup Game on June 17. However, Mabrey again changed the narrative around her.

After the latest matchup, which saw Sophie Cunningham go down with a knee injury after a collision with Bria Hartley, Mabrey was one of the Sun players who got off the bench to help the Fever guard. She also congratulated $249,244 star Kelsey Mitchell for her 38-point effort as she helped stage the Fever's 99-93 overtime comeback win.

Indiana Fever fans didn't let those gestures go unnoticed from Marina Mabrey, expressing their feelings towards the veteran guard with the following reactions:

Marina Mabrey put on a show for Sun in a meltdown vs. Caitlin Clark-less Fever

Marina Mabrey was one of the architects for putting the Sun in the driver's seat during Sunday's loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Fever. A 12-point first-half gave Connecticut a 19-point lead heading into the break. Mabrey and Co. extended it to 21 points in the third before the Fever staged a successful comeback.

Mabrey finished with 27 points and five assists, shooting 52.4%, including 2 of 6 from 3. Aside from Tina Charles, she was the most consistent player for the Sun in both halves, keeping Connecticut in the game until the end.

However, there's only so much she could have done to limit the Fever's second half and overtime explosion led by Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 24 of her 38 points in that period. The Fever put on a near-perfect performance in that span, and not many teams in the league could have hung with them with that caliber of play.

