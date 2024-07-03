"Future goat of the WNBA": Fans laud Angel Reese after Sky rookie inches closer to scripting colossal history after 19-rebound game 

Since being drafted seventh overall, Angel Reese has proven her worth in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. In her last game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, Reese delivered another great performance. She scored 12 points, collected 19 rebounds and dished out three assists.

She has now scored 11 straight double-doubles and is only one game short of surpassing Candace Parker's all-time record of 12 straight double-doubles. Fans were amazed and expressed their views on her record on social media.

One fan proclaimed Angel Reese as the future greatest of all time in the league.

"Future goat of the WNBA."

Other fans joined the fray to applaud the Chicago Sky rookie star for her recent achievement.

"The female version of Moses Malone! She is fearless," @RODERICKBROOMF1 said.

"I’m a huge CC fan yet I’m starting to think Reese wins ROTY. Easy," @BrianPerkins17 said.

While some fans applauded the Sky rookie for her performance, others criticized her, highlighting that she rebounds on her own missed shots to stack up the numbers.

"Easy to get double doubles when you miss shots on purpose to get your own rebound of course shes not the first or last to do this," @ShinyFrontz said.

"Are we really that impressed when women miss alot of shots and rebounds are easy to come by?" @bfouts31 said.

Angel Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. She is a strong contender, along with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark for the Rookie of the Year award.

Angel Reese glad on making the WNBA All-Star team

Angel Reese was named to the WNBA All-Star team thanks to her incredible performances on the court. After securing an 85-77 victory against the Atlanta Dream, Reese spoke about her selection in a post-game interview.

"They just told me I am an All-Star and I am just so happy," Reese said. "I am thankful that I dropped and was able to come to Chicago."

Reese highlighted that it was a big moment for her because of the work she put in and the people who doubted her on her journey. Lastly, Reese thanked her teammates and coaches for trusting her and looked forward to their support in the All-Star game.

