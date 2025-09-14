"Future WNBPA President" - WNBA fans react as $78,831 Liberty star seeks Caitlin Clark's assist after DoorDash cancels Shakira Austin's seafood boil

WNBA fans are already proclaiming Caitlin Clark as a future president of the players' union after a New York Liberty star sought her help. Isabelle Harrison was trying to lend a hand to Shakira Austin, whose DoorDash order was canceled on Saturday. In a post on TikTok, Harrison shared a video of herself with teammate and girlfriend Natasha Cloud eating at her favorite seafood boil spot in Chicago. The Liberty were in the Windy City on Thursday to finish their regular season against the Sky. &quot;Tizzy Time!! I missed the food so much in Chicago. Here’s my favorite seafood boil spot. I’m a foodie so we gets down 🦀🦀🦀 @Tcloud9 #WNBA @nyliberty #tizzy,&quot; Harrison wrote. View on TikTokWashington Mystics star Shakira Austin commented on Isabelle Harrison's post, saying that she didn't need to see the seafoid boil on her timeline. Austin wasn't happy about DoorDash canceling her order, which prompted Harrison to joke about tagging Caitlin Clark. Shakira Austin comments on Isabelle Harrison's post. (Photo: @isabelleharrison4 on TikTok)Harrison, who is earning $78,831 this season with the New York Liberty, was alluding to Clark's viral video with her Indiana Fever teammates. Clark called on her fans to hound DoorDash after Sydney Colson's order didn't arrive, prompting a response from the food delivery service company. The comment made by Harrison reached X, formerly known as Twitter, which led to a call from WNBA fans to claim that Clark is a future WNBPA president, amid the ongoing CBA negotiations. Here are some of the best comments. c50 @ceo360LINKCaitlin is the future WNBPA President. Calling it right now lol.CC Report (Taylor's Version) @cc22reportLINKStudbudz had it right, she’s the presidentCC22Fan @cc22_fanLINKIt would be funny if DoorDash gives everyone at tomorrows a discount code on behalf of Caitlin Clark president of assists.Morgan 🧡💙🦅 @bce4auLINKCall the president &amp; get her on the phone 😂Fuck Cancel Culture @chainer2111LINKCall Caitlin Clark is becoming the new Better Call Saul lolFromTheLogoClark @SarahClark64154LINKThe call Caitlin Clark is the best joke to come to the league.Caitlin Clark is not part of the WNBPA's leadership team, but she was at the meeting between the league and the union during the All-Star game in Indianapolis. Caitlin Clark to miss playoffs for the Indiana FeverCaitlin Clark to miss playoffs for the Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)The Indiana Fever finished the regular season with a record of 24-20, which was enough for sixth place in the WNBA standings. The Fever are set to face the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the playoffs, with Game 1 scheduled on Sunday at the College Park Center.However, the Fever are going to be without Clark for the rest of the postseason due to a groin injury. She just played 13 games this season because of muscle-related injuries since training camp, with her second groin issue ruling her out for the rest of the season. Game 2 of the first-round matchup shifts to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The new format will see the return of playoff basketball in Indiana for the first time since 2016.