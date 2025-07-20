  • home icon
  • "Gabby's longtime partner": After Marina Mabrey, Ryan Ruocco spills on Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes' relationship during All-Star game 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 20, 2025 04:03 GMT
After Marina Mabrey, Ryan Rucco spills on Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes
After Marina Mabrey, Ryan Ruocco spills on Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes' relationship during All-Star game (Image Source: GETTY)

ESPN announcer Ryan Ruocco was the latest to spill on Gabby Williams' relationship with Marine Johannes. While the duo has yet to confirm their relationship, several people have mentioned their love life. Sun player Marina Mabrey was the first to make it public during a livestream with teammate Saniya Rivers on July 13.

Rivers asked if Williams and Johannes were dating, and Mabrey replied in the background, saying there were other couples in the league, too. During Saturday's game, after Williams attempted a 4-point one-legged shot in the fourth quarter, Rebecca Lobo sparked the conversation on air, saying that the shot was for Johannes, who is known for the one-legged attempt.

Here's what Ruocco added shortly after:

"Gabby's longtime partner."
During Thursday's stream, Studbudz host Courtney Williams indirectly made Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes' relationship public. Here's the clip:

For context, Courtney hit on the Storm All-Star before, prompting her to mention it on the stream again when she linked up with Johannes.

Gabby Williams makes efficient WNBA All-Star game debut

Gabby Williams played her first WNBA All-Star game on Saturday and made it count. She was one of the best players for Team Clark, scoring 16 points off the bench, to go with five rebounds. Gabby scored off five made shots, including four from beyond the arc. She also made two trips to the foul line, making both shots.

However, Team Clark fell short 151-131. Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally's absence hurt the team against a stacked Team Collier. With the 4-point circle available, Clark could have made significant contributions with her shooting.

Napheesa Collier won the MVP award behind her All-Star record 36 points on 13 of 16 shooting. She shot 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and was 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Collier added nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Skylar Diggins-Smith recorded the first-ever All-Star game triple-double and the most assists in the annual carnival's history, tallying 11 points, 11 rebounds and 15 dimes.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

