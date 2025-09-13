  • home icon
Gabby Williams gets candid about rough exit from Chicago Sky implying her unhappiness

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 13, 2025 16:02 GMT
Gabby Williams gets honest about her rough exit from Chicago Sky [Picture Credit: Getty]

It has been over four years since Gabby Williams and the Chicago Sky had a fallout, eventually leading to her being traded from the team. Williams has since maintained that she would never again put on a Sky jersey in her career.

After missing the entire 2021 season due to the Olympics, in addition to being suspended by the Sky, Williams finally returned to playing in the WNBA in 2022 with the Seattle Storm. The French national player has since played four seasons with the Storm, and she has been the happiest in her career.

In a conversation with WNBA legend Sue Bird on her podcast, "Bird's Eye View," Williams addressed her fallout from the Sky.

"I just want to keep enjoying where I’m at most importantly. that’s also one thing the whole chicago situation helped me learn, just go somewhere where you go to work and you smile every day and you feel good," Williams said.
"So I just wanna keep staying in that pocket and continuing in that because you happy, you play better, life's better. Everything is better when you are in a good environment."
In the 2018 WNBA draft, Gabby Williams was drafted by the Chicago Sky as 4th pick. However, in May 2021, the team suspended her for the entire 2021 season. Williams wanted to represent France in EuroBasket and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which was rescheduled to 2021.

James Wade, who was the head coach and the general manager in 2021, stated that the reason behind her suspension was that Sky wasn't Williams' priority. It was also stated that she had not informed Sky of the priority.

In May 2021, Williams was traded to the LA Sparks, but she didn't appear in any WNBA games that year. In February next year, she was eventually traded to the Storm, where she has played since then. Last year, Gabby Williams played only 12 games for the Storm due to her Olympic commitments.

Gabby Williams shows love to Angel Reese, rejects her Sky recruitment offer

Gabby Williams was sensational in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She led the French team to the gold medal game against Team USA. Despite the loss, Williams was hailed for her Olympic outing.

Shortly after the loss against Team USA in the Olympics final, Sky star Angel Reese tried to recruit the French player. But Williams rejected the offer.

"ok now that the game is over, would you like to be apart of the chicago sky again??? @gabbywilliams15. 😭🤔 (thought it wouldn’t hurt to try lmaoo)," Reese wrote.
"orrrrrr we could just play together for a différent organization 👀🤷🏽‍♀️😂," Williams responded.
While Williams showed love to Reese, her stance on Sky was very clear.

Although Angel Reese said that people from 2021 weren't with the organization anymore, she respected Williams' decision.

Now that Reese could exit from Chicago, after expressing her dissatisfaction with the team and a half-game suspension, perhaps Williams would actively try to recruit her.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

