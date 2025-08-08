  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Game doesn’t really start until green di*do hits the hardwood": Riley Gaines unleashes bold, honest 'dil*ogate' proposal in Caitlin Clark’s absence

"Game doesn’t really start until green di*do hits the hardwood": Riley Gaines unleashes bold, honest 'dil*ogate' proposal in Caitlin Clark’s absence

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:24 GMT
Riley Gaines said WNBA games shouldn
Riley Gaines said WNBA games shouldn't start until a di*do isn't thrown on the basketball court [Picture Credit: Getty]

While Caitlin Clark has yet to step on the basketball court since July 15, the WNBA has been in the news for a completely different reason. Lately, the incidents of green di*dos being thrown on the court during games have increased exponentially. American conservative political commentator Riley Gaines said she wanted the league to roll with it.

Ad

The first time a di*do was thrown on the court was on July 29, in a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Three days later, on Aug. 1, the incident happened once again when it was thrown during the game between the Chicago Sky and the Valkyries. It was followed by yet another incident in a game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dream.

According to Riley Gaines, the WNBA should use the controversy to stay afloat as long as Clark makes herself available only in street clothes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You can't help but laugh at this. Honestly, I think the WNBA should really lean into dil*ogate," she said. "Maybe make this like a regular thing. It could really boost the attendance, it could boost viewers, especially when Caitlin Clark is still out with her groin injury.
"It's, like, the game doesn't really start until someone throws a catfish on the ice. ... So, that should be the new standard. The games doesn't really start until a green di*do hits the hardwood.
Ad
Ad

Gaines also mentioned Sophie Cunningham's tweet, urging fans not to throw sex toys on the court. Moreover, she also mentioned people betting on the next color of di*dos being thrown on the court.

Riley Gaines hailes Sophie Cunningham for having Caitlin Clark's back

Sophie Cunningham has embraced the identity of being Caitlin Clark's protector. The Indiana Fever fans named Cunningham "The Enforcer" after the infamous on-court scuffle with Jacy Sheldon.

Ad

Riley Gaines commended Sophie Cunningham for defending Clark and hailing her Fever teammate as the face of the league.

"Sophie Cunningham has been Caitlin Clark's biggest cheerleader and defender over these past few weeks," Gaines said. "Obviously, she's a teammate as she plays on the Indiana Fever as well."
"She is the first WNBA player I have seen to openly say this, out loud, publicly and not be ashamed in declaring it: "Caitlin Clark is the reason we have been talking about the WNBA.""
Ad

Alluding to the recent American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, Gaines said that Cunningham and Clark should be the next faces to appear in the American Eagle ad.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications