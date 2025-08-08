"Game doesn’t really start until green di*do hits the hardwood": Riley Gaines unleashes bold, honest 'dil*ogate' proposal in Caitlin Clark’s absence

While Caitlin Clark has yet to step on the basketball court since July 15, the WNBA has been in the news for a completely different reason. Lately, the incidents of green di*dos being thrown on the court during games have increased exponentially. American conservative political commentator Riley Gaines said she wanted the league to roll with it.The first time a di*do was thrown on the court was on July 29, in a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Three days later, on Aug. 1, the incident happened once again when it was thrown during the game between the Chicago Sky and the Valkyries. It was followed by yet another incident in a game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dream.According to Riley Gaines, the WNBA should use the controversy to stay afloat as long as Clark makes herself available only in street clothes.&quot;You can't help but laugh at this. Honestly, I think the WNBA should really lean into dil*ogate,&quot; she said. &quot;Maybe make this like a regular thing. It could really boost the attendance, it could boost viewers, especially when Caitlin Clark is still out with her groin injury.&quot;It's, like, the game doesn't really start until someone throws a catfish on the ice. ... So, that should be the new standard. The games doesn't really start until a green di*do hits the hardwood. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGaines also mentioned Sophie Cunningham's tweet, urging fans not to throw sex toys on the court. Moreover, she also mentioned people betting on the next color of di*dos being thrown on the court.Riley Gaines hailes Sophie Cunningham for having Caitlin Clark's backSophie Cunningham has embraced the identity of being Caitlin Clark's protector. The Indiana Fever fans named Cunningham &quot;The Enforcer&quot; after the infamous on-court scuffle with Jacy Sheldon.Riley Gaines commended Sophie Cunningham for defending Clark and hailing her Fever teammate as the face of the league.&quot;Sophie Cunningham has been Caitlin Clark's biggest cheerleader and defender over these past few weeks,&quot; Gaines said. &quot;Obviously, she's a teammate as she plays on the Indiana Fever as well.&quot;&quot;She is the first WNBA player I have seen to openly say this, out loud, publicly and not be ashamed in declaring it: &quot;Caitlin Clark is the reason we have been talking about the WNBA.&quot;&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlluding to the recent American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, Gaines said that Cunningham and Clark should be the next faces to appear in the American Eagle ad.