"Gave me chills, not going to lie": Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell’s incredible linkup leaves Fever Fans in disbelief

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell gave Indiana Fever fans plenty to celebrate during Day 2 of training camp. The dynamic duo not only put the WNBA on notice with their bold “taking over the world” remark but also delivered on the court with a highlight-worthy play that had fans buzzing.

During a scrimmage, Clark fired a perfect pass to Mitchell, threading the needle with precision. The veteran guard finished the play with an easy layup while drawing a foul, completing the sequence in style. Clark’s fired-up reaction after the assist was also captured on video, adding to the excitement.

The Fever faithful were ecstatic watching the seamless connection between the two guards, a promising glimpse of their growing on-court chemistry.

"Gave me chills, not going to lie," a fan commented.

"That chemistry is already looking special. Fun times ahead for Indiana!" commented another fan.

"Unreal. Can’t wait for the season to start," a fan said.

"Love me a Caitlin and Kelsey combo," said another fan.

"The way she was able to move Lexie. That weight room is paying off," a fan wrote.

"the dynamic duo from hell, league isn’t ready for the best backcourt of the wnba yr 2," wrote another fan.

Kelsey Mitchell speaks about energy at Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever bolstered their roster in the offseason by adding major pieces around their core trio of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Speaking on Monday, Mitchell shared that the energy and vibe within the franchise feel refreshed, thanks to the influx of new talent and proven leadership.

"It feels fresh...We have new leadership, we have new players, we have vet leadership," Mitchell said. "All that combined makes for a good atmosphere."

Speaking of Mitchell, the veteran guard signed a one-year, $249,244 deal to return to the Fever. Her chemistry with Caitlin Clark was remarkable last season as the duo helped propel the franchise to its first playoff appearance in eight years.

