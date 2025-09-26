Geno Auriemma makes his feelings known on internet dubbing Azzi Fudd the People’s Princess

On Friday, legendary coach Geno Auriemma commented on the "people's princess" nickname for UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd. Auriemma appeared on the "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast on Friday, where he talked about his experience coaching Fudd.

During one segment of the episode, one of the show's co-hosts, Ashanti, asked the legendary coach for his thoughts on the netizens' nickname for Fudd.

"I didn't realize she was the people's princess," Auriemma said (Timestamp 13:13).

Following the coach's answer, Ashanti said that Fudd did not get yelled at much during the practice session, which contributed to her getting the nickname.

Auriemma then asked Fudd if it was the case. In her response, the Huskies guard revealed that she "did not get yelled at that much," but the coach told her that it was going to change this year.

"There's really not a lot to get upset about and yell about," Auriemma said. "Azzi comes ready to go every single day. There isn't any day when you go and complain about her effort or concentration level, and any of that. My look at Azzi has always been, I wish every player had that."

Later, Auriermma said that the only thing that upsets him about Fudd is her lack of adventure. He explained that she was not a risk taker and would not take a chance. However, he later complimented the young guard for breaking out of her comfort zone and taking risks last year.

Geno Auriemma reveals an area where he does not want Azzi Fudd to be like Paige Bueckers

After listing out Azzi Fudd as a non-risk taker, Geno Auriemma warned the Huskies guard not to follow in her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers' footsteps.

"Someone said recently that a biggest risk a person can take is not take a risk," Auriemma said (Timestamp: 14:55). "So, I think that's the next step for her is to be a risk taker. Not like Paige, you can't be like that."

Later, Azzi Fudd asked her coach about the risks he wanted her to take on the court.

"There are various kind of risks, should I go for that steal or not?" Auriemma said. "So whenever we are practicing and we are going to practice our press or we are gonna do something. I am always thinking, where the hell are we gonna put her, because when you are pressing and you are really agressive, you need people that are gonna take a chance."

Auriemma called Fudd conservative and asked her to attempt more steals while her team is putting pressure defensively.

Fudd has been projected to go top-five in the 2026 WNBA draft.

