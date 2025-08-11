Georgia Amoore Injury Update: Mystics hotshot makes huge announcement amid brutal ACL setback in rookie year

  • home icon
By Mervin LR
Published Aug 11, 2025 18:56 GMT
Georgia Amoore has offered fans hope she could soon return to action with a major update on her recovery from a season-ending injury. The 24-year-old had the worst possible start to her Washington Mystics rookie year when she suffered an ACL tear during a training session in late April and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Amoore is in the early stages of recovery after undergoing successful surgery and admits she’s already seeing signs of improvement. On Monday, she confirmed on Instagram that she can do physical activities, proving her recovery is going well.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star showed a clip of her journey, titling the video with the caption:

“Guys, I can actually run, skip, jump now.”

In her previous Instagram story, she turned heads with several pictures, including one of her stretching her legs at a coffee shop, which received a lot of reactions.

She went on to remind fans, saying:

“It’s been four months post-surgery. Can a girl show a little bit of movement and free will?”

It appears to suggest that Amoore’s recovery is coming along well, but it remains to be seen whether she will return to full fitness. There is no fixed return date; however, it is expected that the rookie hotshot will return sometime during next season.

Kiki Iriafen and Lucy Olsen react to Georgia Amoore’s viral pics

The Mystics’ rookies are known for their hilarious antics, often poking fun at each other online. Kiki Iriafen and Lucy Olsen had some fun at Georgia Amoore's expense while responding to viral photos on Instagram.

Amoore, who is in the rehab process, posed up a storm, having a hilarious diva-like moment. In the photos, Amoore was rocking a WNBA hoodie and sweatpants, striking several hilarious poses.

“Eating,” Lucy Olsen wrote in the comments, to which Amoore replied, “Or drinking,” with a smirk emoji.

Iriafen, for her part, left saying,

“Byeee 😭😭🤣”
Kiki Iriafen and Lucy Olsen react to Georgia Amoore’s viral pics

Amoore has also forged a good rapport in the locker room despite spending most of the season on the sideline. She was selected No. 6 in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Mystics, along with other stellar rookies like Iriafen and Sonia Citron, who are starting to produce impressive performances to prove their credentials in the WNBA.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
