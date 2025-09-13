  • home icon
  "Get Caitlin Clark to give you one of her Stanleys" - WNBA fans reacts as Lexie Hull laments spilled drink

"Get Caitlin Clark to give you one of her Stanleys" - WNBA fans reacts as Lexie Hull laments spilled drink

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 13, 2025
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacts as Lexie Hull laments spilled drink - Source: Getty

Lexie Hull did not have the best start to the day last Thursday as she shared that her iced coffee spilled on her car. Hull posted the update on her Instagram story, which saw her water bottle spill out ice and some of her coffee near the front seat of her car.

"good morning," Hull captioned.
Her Instagram story sparked fans' reactions online, as they tried to recommend the water bottle brand Stanley, which has recently partnered with her Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark for a limited-edition tumbler and water jugs.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed that they already recommended Clark's Stanley for Hull on her IG account.

Clark's Stanley 1913 was launched on Sept. 13. The collection featured numerous colors, most of which had a dark exterior with a light colored cap.

In a statement, Clark expressed how significant it was for her to partner with Stanley.

“Partnering with Stanley 1913 is an exciting opportunity to work with a brand that shares my values and champions women’s sports. This collection has something for everyone — from the athletes putting in the work on the court to the fans shaping the culture,” Clark said.
Clark has not seen action since July due to a groin injury. She has since been ruled out for the entire season.

Meanwhile, Hull has carried some of the cudgels left by Clark, appearing in all 44 regular-season games where she averaged 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Lexie Hull keeps focus despite physicality against the Fever

Lexie Hull was on the receiving end of physical play throughout the season for the Fever, but she remained focused on contributing to the team.

In her interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Hull explained her mentality towards physicality.

"I think I’m trying to be as impactful as I can," Hull said. "Whether there's a knot on my head or I have black eyes, it really doesn't matter. I think that's something the team can expect from me: that's a 100% effort every time I'm out there, regardless of what’s going on personally. It's team first and doing whatever I can for the team."
Hull was key in keeping the Fever in the playoff hunt as the team finished in the sixth seed with a 24-20 record, despite missing Clark for most of the season.

They will be facing the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

