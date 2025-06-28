"Get some fire Nico chants going" - WNBA fans fired up as Cooper Flagg attends Paige Bueckers' game against Caitlin Clark's Fever

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was in attendance at the College Park Center on Friday. The WNBA's Dallas Wings faced the Indiana Fever, featuring the 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and last year's top pick Caitlin Clark. However, Clark was listed as out by the Fever ahead of the game.

Ad

Days after being selected by the Mavericks with the first selection, Flagg made the Dallas fans go wild by attending the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The media shifted their attention to him and asked him a few questions before the start of the contest. Fans shared their excitement online.

"Get some fire Nico chants going gotta teach him we won't stop until the pink slip drops," a fan demanded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He gotta be worn out, kinda looks like it. Been a busy week," a fan assessed Flagg's busy week.

Other fans are looking forward to Cooper Flagg interacting with the WNBA stars.

"I need a pic of Cooper and Caitlin please," a comment read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Need that jersey swap," another fan commented.

Although Clark missed the action, Flagg's attendance helped revive the energy in the building.

Cooper Flagg received a welcome message from Paige Bueckers

Both Dallas franchises for the WNBA and NBA had the top draft pick this year. The Wings drafted Paige Bueckers and the Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg a few days ago.

Ad

On X (formerly Twitter), the Mavericks posted a video of the former UConn star welcoming the newest star in Dallas.

"Hey, Cooper, it's Paige here from the Dallas Wings. From one No. 1 pick to another, just wanted to say congratulations," Bueckers said. "Super excited to have you here in Dallas. I know you worked extremely hard to get here, so continue to keep trusting your work, and let's make this city proud. Excited to see you soon, and congratulations again."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers has been amazing for the Wings and is one of the favorites to win the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She's averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

Fans are hoping that Cooper Flagg will have the same impact in his rookie year. The star forward will showcase his talent at the Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, against the LA Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.