"Get me a free dash pass": Caitlin Clark makes hilarious comment on Kate Martin's latest campaign

Caitlin Clark often engages in almost anything involving Kate Martin on social media.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Valkyries guard posted a video of her interview with DoorDash. Martin wrote an accompanying caption for the clip:

“Name someone that gives more assists than DoorDash? I’ll wait.”

It didn't take long for the Indiana Fever superstar to respond:

“Get me a free dash pass”

Caitlin Clark reacts to a post by Kate Martin on Instagram on Wednesday. [photo: @katemartin/IG]

In the video, Money Martin raved about how the brand is a “life saver” for her during a busy season. Martin noted that while playing, DoorDash makes life easier and more convenient for her, particularly with its quick and efficient delivery. Martin said that she has more time to stay indoors because of the brand.

Caitlin Clark couldn’t resist ribbing her best friend, who continues to get recognition for being a team player wherever she has been. Martin said in the interview that “showing up and delivering for teammates” means the world to her. Clark knows very well what that meant after playing with Martin for four years (2020-2024) in Iowa.

While Clark will continue headlining the Fever next season, Martin will play for the expansion team Golden State Valkyries. Although they will be opponents, both could use DoorDash, particularly when playing on the road.

Caitlin Clark had trolled Kate Martin’s IG post featuring a phone brand

Samsung Mobile had welcomed Kate Martin to its fold in late February. While recuperating from an injury during her stint with Laces BC in the Unrivaled, Martin signed an endorsement with the brand.

Martin said in the ad posted on Instagram:

"This is a new league for a new player. We don't just wear the jersey. We own them. We create new legacies, set new trends, push the new boundaries. I am Team Galaxy."

Caitlin Clark couldn't resist trolling Money Martin:

“Send me the new number then.”

Clark with another troll job on Martin in February. [photo: @katemartin/IG]

Although with Team Galaxy, Martin replied to the comment that she only has one mobile number.

WNBA teams begin training camp around April 14. While there's a lull in basketball action, fans continue to check on another Clark-Martin back-and-forth on social media.

