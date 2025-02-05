“Get her on the line at practice” - Caitlin Clark hilariously puts ex teammate in jeopardy with complaint to Iowa coach

Caitlin Clark urged an Iowa Hawkeyes coach to punish Jada Gyamfi for "exposing" her on social media. Clark's former teammate shared an Instagram post with five pictures featuring herself, Gabbie Marshall and Iowa assistant coach Raina Harmon, who appeared in the first and last photos.

Clark sent a message to Harmon, asking her to keep Gyamfi in check.

"@raina15 get her on the line at practice today for exposing you," Clark wrote on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark's comment (image credit: instagram/jadagyamfi)

Harmon responded, seemingly agreeing with the suggestion.

"check on her later!" Harmon wrote.

Raina Harmon's response

Raina Harmon is in her eighth season as an assistant coach with the Iowa Hawkeyes, primarily working with perimeter players. She is also their director of recruiting.

It's unclear what Clark meant by her "getting exposed," but it could be that Harmon partied with the players when they weren't allowed or the fifth picture of the post, which some noted didn't do the coach any good.

"Now wait a min Jada…..😵‍💫🤨😂," Harmon wrote.

Gyamfi replied by saying it wasn't on purpose and that she was surprised to see it.

"@raina15 😭😭😭😭I wish u coulda seen my face when I noticed," Gyamfi wrote.

Harmon's exchange with Gyamfi (image credit: instagram/jadagyamfi)

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever considered title favorites by ESPN analyst

While Caitlin Clark's college team had a blast with her back in town for her jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, her pro teammates are preparing to help her take the Indiana Fever to the top of the WNBA.

After completing major moves, including trades for Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and the signing of Natasha Howard, WNBA analyst Gary Striewski explained on Tuesday's episode of "The Elle Duncan Show" why he sees the Fever as title favorites ahead of the 2025 season.

“Definitely you mentioned what they were missing, which was a lot of things, both tangible and intangible, size, depth and experience, they checked every single one of those boxes,” Stiewski said (5:30).

“I like everything about this. Now you have established veteran pieces that aren't just, you know, those bench coaches. I’m thinking DeWanna Bonner chose Indiana just as much for the prospect and the allure of playing with Caitlin Clark right there, equivalent to that is playing with a coach in a system that she had success with in Connecticut, Steph White.”

After leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, the bar is higher for Clark and Co. next season.

