"Getting old and unfunny and now it’s annoying": WNBA fans frustrated as purple d*ldo hits the court during Sky-Dream despite recent arrests

A fourth incident involving a sex toy being thrown onto a WNBA court took place on Thursday night during the Chicago Sky’s home matchup against the Atlanta Dream, and fans are over it.This marks the latest in a bizarre trend over the past week, with sex toys repeatedly being tossed onto the court (one even hit a player), and despite arrests and the WNBA instituting a bag ban to prevent it, it’s happened again.Thursday’s episode occurred in the final seconds of the Sky’s 86-65 home loss at Wintrust Arena. This time, no players were struck, as the object landed in an empty section of the floor, but fans online were quick to express their frustration.“First time was funny, second time was eh, third time is like when you keep trying to squeeze out that one joke that had everyone laughing…Now it’s getting old and unfunny and now it’s annoying,” one fan said.Here are other fan reactions.vrewls @officialvrewlsLINK@FearedBuck ngl it was funny &amp;amp;amp; had us talking the first like 2 times but now it’s corny they overdoing ityoxic @yoxicsLINK@FearedBuck alright it’s becoming every game at this point 😭Zo 🔺 @BigZoLiveLINK@FearedBuck Welp someone lost money tonight betting on any other color than purple.CheeseDaMenace 🧀 @weeneymanLINK@FearedBuck Bro who threw the first one gotta be feeling like Oppenheimer 😭😭😭😭😭Chief @chiefflipsLINK@FearedBuck bro security gotta be letting them in on purpose at this point 😭😭😭😭Criminal charges filed against 18-year-old for throwing sex toyJust a day earlier, it was reported that the fan who hurled one during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun game is now facing legal trouble.Fox 10 Phoenix’s Trenton Hooker reported on X that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kaden Lopez, allegedly hit someone with the sex toy. He faces two charges: assault and disorderly conduct.Court documents state he threw a green dildo during the game, which struck a man and his 9-year-old niece. The object did not reach the hardwood.READ: Fan accused of throwing green d**do at WNBA game faces two major charges including assault: ReportThe first instance in this string of events happened in the final moments of the July 30 contest between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries, when a bright green sex toy slid into the front row.Security got involved, and one individual was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency or indecent exposure and criminal trespass.The second incident occurred in another Valkyries game, in a contest against the Sky, and the third occurred on Tuesday with Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham getting hit during a game against the LA Sparks.