  "Getting old and unfunny and now it's annoying": WNBA fans frustrated as purple d*ldo hits the court during Sky-Dream despite recent arrests

"Getting old and unfunny and now it’s annoying": WNBA fans frustrated as purple d*ldo hits the court during Sky-Dream despite recent arrests

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:20 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA fans frustrated as purple d*ldo hits the court during Sky-Dream despite recent arrests - Image Source: Getty

A fourth incident involving a sex toy being thrown onto a WNBA court took place on Thursday night during the Chicago Sky’s home matchup against the Atlanta Dream, and fans are over it.

This marks the latest in a bizarre trend over the past week, with sex toys repeatedly being tossed onto the court (one even hit a player), and despite arrests and the WNBA instituting a bag ban to prevent it, it’s happened again.

Thursday’s episode occurred in the final seconds of the Sky’s 86-65 home loss at Wintrust Arena. This time, no players were struck, as the object landed in an empty section of the floor, but fans online were quick to express their frustration.

“First time was funny, second time was eh, third time is like when you keep trying to squeeze out that one joke that had everyone laughing…Now it’s getting old and unfunny and now it’s annoying,” one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions.

Criminal charges filed against 18-year-old for throwing sex toy

Just a day earlier, it was reported that the fan who hurled one during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun game is now facing legal trouble.

Fox 10 Phoenix’s Trenton Hooker reported on X that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kaden Lopez, allegedly hit someone with the sex toy. He faces two charges: assault and disorderly conduct.

Court documents state he threw a green dildo during the game, which struck a man and his 9-year-old niece. The object did not reach the hardwood.

READ: Fan accused of throwing green d**do at WNBA game faces two major charges including assault: Report

The first instance in this string of events happened in the final moments of the July 30 contest between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries, when a bright green sex toy slid into the front row.

Security got involved, and one individual was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency or indecent exposure and criminal trespass.

The second incident occurred in another Valkyries game, in a contest against the Sky, and the third occurred on Tuesday with Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham getting hit during a game against the LA Sparks.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
