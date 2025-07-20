  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • “Girl math is real”: MAGA influencer Kimberly Klacik takes subtle shot at Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier-led ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ campaign

“Girl math is real”: MAGA influencer Kimberly Klacik takes subtle shot at Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier-led ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ campaign

By Peter Okereke
Published Jul 20, 2025 14:55 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier
“Girl math is real”: MAGA influencer Kimberly Klacik takes subtle shot at Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier-led ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ campaign - Source: Imagn

Caitlin Clark and WNBPA executive Napheesa Collier were among players who called out the league over their current pay during Saturday's All-Star game. The basketball stars hit the court during their pregame warmups on the night wearing t-shirts that read "Pay Us What You Owe Us."

Ad

The latest message comes after negotiations between the WNBA and the players' association on a new CBA reportedly broke down. A trending video shared on Instagram on Saturday showed the players rocking the shirts before the game in a sign of solidarity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, after coming across the post, MAGA supporter Kimberly Klacik took a subtle aim at the players' campaign. She wrote in the comments section:

"I guess "girl math" is real"
Kimberly Klacik&#039;s IG comment (via @theshaderoom/Instagram)
Kimberly Klacik's IG comment (via @theshaderoom/Instagram)

The term "girl math" originated as a TikTok trend, with TikToker Samantha Jane explaining the concept in a video. Simply said, it's a hilarious way of summarizing how women approach money and then rationalize their spending habits.

Ad

Nonetheless, the demands from WNBA stars highlight the low compensation offered to them despite the exploding popularity of women's basketball. It remains to be seen if the new CBA negotiations take a turn in favor of players, given their display of unity.

Team Caitlin Clark defeated by Napheesa Collier's team in All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark was not on the court during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Her Team Clark lost by 20 points against Team Collier in Indianapolis, 151-131.

Ad

Napheesa Collier dropped a game-high 36 points, an all-time scoring record. Collier also added nine rebounds and eventually clinched the All-Star MVP award. This also landed her a bonus of $5,150.

Other players on Collier's team who recorded personal achievements of their own include Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins, who made the most assists in All-Star game history. She also produced the first-ever triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists on the night.

About the author
Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke

Twitter icon

Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications