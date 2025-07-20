“Girl math is real”: MAGA influencer Kimberly Klacik takes subtle shot at Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier-led ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ campaign

Caitlin Clark and WNBPA executive Napheesa Collier were among players who called out the league over their current pay during Saturday's All-Star game. The basketball stars hit the court during their pregame warmups on the night wearing t-shirts that read &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us.&quot;The latest message comes after negotiations between the WNBA and the players' association on a new CBA reportedly broke down. A trending video shared on Instagram on Saturday showed the players rocking the shirts before the game in a sign of solidarity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, after coming across the post, MAGA supporter Kimberly Klacik took a subtle aim at the players' campaign. She wrote in the comments section:&quot;I guess &quot;girl math&quot; is real&quot;Kimberly Klacik's IG comment (via @theshaderoom/Instagram)The term &quot;girl math&quot; originated as a TikTok trend, with TikToker Samantha Jane explaining the concept in a video. Simply said, it's a hilarious way of summarizing how women approach money and then rationalize their spending habits.Nonetheless, the demands from WNBA stars highlight the low compensation offered to them despite the exploding popularity of women's basketball. It remains to be seen if the new CBA negotiations take a turn in favor of players, given their display of unity.Team Caitlin Clark defeated by Napheesa Collier's team in All-Star GameCaitlin Clark was not on the court during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Her Team Clark lost by 20 points against Team Collier in Indianapolis, 151-131.Napheesa Collier dropped a game-high 36 points, an all-time scoring record. Collier also added nine rebounds and eventually clinched the All-Star MVP award. This also landed her a bonus of $5,150.Other players on Collier's team who recorded personal achievements of their own include Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins, who made the most assists in All-Star game history. She also produced the first-ever triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists on the night.