"Give this man a jersey"- Angel Reese clowns Michael Rainey Jr. with Chicago Sky courtside invite after he fumbles WNBA trivia

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese clowned actor and record producer Michael Rainey Jr. with a courtside invite after he bungled a WNBA trivia in his recent appearance on the All-Star forward's podcast.

In the latest episode of 'Unapologetically Angel,' which dropped on Thursday, the Power Book II: Ghost star was quizzed about his WNBA knowledge and failed at it.

Rainey was asked by Angel Reese to name five players currently playing in the WNBA. Without batting an eyelash, he named Reese, then Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm. Rainey struggled thereafter, only coming up with the now-retired Diana Taurasi.

Reese took the opportunity to poke fun at Rainey by inviting him to sit at courtside in one of their games in the next WNBA season to shore up his knowledge of the league. He accepted the invite, even saying that he will watch while wearing a Sky Reese jersey.

“When we play in New York I'm going to invite you to the game. You better come to the game. It's in May I believe. Free up your schedule, courtside … Y'all heard him [wearing my jersey]. Get this man a jersey…”

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 39:08:

Angel Reese had an eventful WNBA rookie season in 2024 after being selected seventh overall in last year's draft from LSU. She finished with averages of 13.6 points and a league-high 13.1 rebounds for the Sky, earning an All-Star nod and a spot in the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Angel Reese and Chicago Sky play Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever in season opener

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will feature in a marquee showdown in their season-opener for the 2025 WNBA campaign against their rivals Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The two squads play on May 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first of what will be a five-game regular-season clash this time around.

Chicago and Indiana are also to meet on June 8, July 28, Aug. 10, and Sept. 6.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Last season, the Fever had the number of the Sky, taking three of their four matches.

Angel Reese averaged 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal in the four games they played while Clark posted numbers of 20.5 points, 10 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Both teams are parading new-look rosters in the upcoming WNBA season, including coaches, with the Sky now handled by Tyler Marsh and the Fever coached by Stephanie White.

