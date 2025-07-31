"Gives us different dimension, different look than Caitlin": Fever coach Stephanie White reveals true thoughts on Caitlin Clark's $72,414 substitute  

The Indiana Fever suddenly seems to have limitless firepower in their guard rotation, with Caitlin Clark's substitute, Aari McDonald's emergence. After impressing the brass while playing on multiple hardship deals, McDonald's signed a $72,414 contract for the rest of the season following DeWanna Bonner's departure.
On Wednesday, McDonald's thoroughly outplayed Bonner in Clark's absence to guide the Fever to an impressive 107-101 win. The point guard scored a career, team and season-high 27 points on 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 4 from deep. McDonald's performance was decisive, especially after quiet outings from Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard.
Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White heaped praise on McDonald's efforts in Clark's extended absence, while also describing the difference in their playing styles in Wednesday's post-game media session.
"Aari gives us another player who can get downhill," White said. "Her speed was on full display today. Another player who can handle the ball ... it's hard to handle the ball 94-feet against extreme pressure, it just is.
"You know, Aari gives us a different dimension, a different look than Caitlin gives us."
Aari McDonald is getting an extended run as a starter amid Caitlin Clark's prolonged absence as she continues recovering from a right groin injury she sustained on Jul. 15. The Fever have improved to 7-7 without Clark this season.
Aari McDonald and Fever buying time for Caitlin Clark to recover could be massive
The Indiana Fever have improved to 3-1 after the 2025 WNBA All-Star break. While it bodes well for them as a team, it has also given Caitlin Clark a great opportunity to rest and recover amid an injury-riddled season. With a new player stepping up almost every night, the Fever couldn't have asked for a better situation amid Clark's absence.
In the past, Clark has seemingly jumped right back into the mix amid the team's battle to stay above .500 in the middle of the table. However, with a decent seperation of three games, Clark can work things out at her pace. Indiana will need her to be in peak condition come playoff time.