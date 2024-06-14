"Glad she's got someone there": WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery helping her postgame 

WNBA fans were quick to notice Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery helping her put up shots postgame on Thursday night. The Indiana Fever rookie had a forgettable outing in the team's 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and six assists.

The guard shot 3-for11 from the field and 1-for-3 from 3-point land. The poor performance saw enough brickbats coming her way on social media, but on her part, Clark was focused on training harder well past the game as she was reported to have returned to the court 45 minutes after the win.

Clark was seen putting up jumpers and working on her free throws, while McCaffery was feeding her the ball.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Reactions soon poured in, with one fan saying:

"Glad she's got someone there"

Expand Tweet

Another fan felt it was nice of Connor to support her:

"Her boyfriend ..... is awesome to her ..."

One fan had a question:

"Is that her boyfriend? Or just another of the coaches or assistants?"

Another lauded her boyfriend:

"Now that’s love. Hat tip, @connor_m30"

This fan added:

"Is that Connor? If so,I'm glad he's there with her."

Some adored the couple, as one fan said:

"THEY’RE SO CUTEEEEE!!"

Caitlin Clark endured a poor game earlier as well, ending with just 10 points against the Connecticut Sun. Up next, Indiana will take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky for the second time this season. The Fever will be hoping that Clark can get her offense rolling at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

"Basketball's my job": Caitlin Clark not bothered about people using her name in 'culture wars'

Caitlin Clark kept her thoughts real when asked about how she feels when people use her name in "culture wars" ahead of the team's game against the Atlanta Dream. The rookie minced no words when she said her focus was on basketball:

"It's not something I can control. I don't put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that. To be honest, I don't see a lot of it. Like I've said, basketball's my job.

"Everything on the outside, I can't control that, so I'm not going to spend time thinking about that. People can talk about what they want to talk about, and create conversations about whatever it is, but I think for myself, I'm just here to play basketball. I'm here to have fun. I'm here to help my team win."

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are 4-10 for the season after the win against Atlanta. They are currently sitting 10th overall in the league, just above the Dallas Wings (3-8) and Washington Mystics (1-12).