"Glad you're with us": Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh sends wholesome message to Kamilla Cardoso on her special day

On Wednesday, Kamilla Cardoso celebrated her 24th birthday and received support from Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh on social media. Marsh gave Cardoso a heartfelt shoutout on his Instagram story Wednesday afternoon.

"Glad you're with us Mil!" Marsh captioned his Instagram post with two heart emojis. "Happy Birthday!"

Image Credits: Via @trmarsh12 on Instagram

The Chicago Sky are gearing up for an important 2025 season, headlined by the addition of first-year coach Marsh. Chicago's front office signed Marsh in November as their head coach.

Marsh will look after Sky's promising second-year post players, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Chicago selected Cardoso with the third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, followed by Reese four picks later with the seventh overall pick.

Cardoso was somewhat underwhelming in her first season, going under the radar given the rise of Reese, who posted one of the best rebounding seasons in WNBA history. At 24, Cardoso offers immense potential and is expected to take a significant step forward in 2025.

Cardoso appeared in 32 games in her rookie season, averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Chicago Sky kick off training camp over weekend

On Saturday, Tyler Marsh and the Chicago Sky started their training camp, with the regular season rapidly approaching. The Sky will hold their first preseason game on Friday night versus the Brazilian women's national basketball team on LSU's campus.

The Sky took to Instagram on Saturday, revealing the team's training camp roster ahead of their preseason debut.

The training camp roster featured familiar names, such as Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, along with several new faces, including Hailey Van Lith, Kia Nurse, Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins.

Chicago drafted Van Lith with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, pairing her up with her LSU teammate, Reese. The Sky's front office brought in Nurse, Vandersloot and Atkins during the offseason, adding veteran talent to support their young core.

