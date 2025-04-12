GMs divided on Sedona Prince's future as assault allegations still hang over her before WNBA Draft

Sedona Prince is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 WNBA Draft class. On one hand, she is a proven college basketball star, helping to lead TCU to the Elite Eight alongside Hailey Van Lith. On the other, she is continuing to deal with multiple allegations of sexual assault from four different women. Prince has WNBA genreal managers hesistant on whether or not she is worth the risk.

Sedona Prince has played at a high level for the past four years, spending two years each at Oregon and TCU. She has had dominant stretches in her career, but her off-court issues have given teams cause for concern as they weigh their options with only a couple days left before the WNBA Draft.

Prince has been projected to be selected at some point near the end of the first round, but some teams might be unwilling to spend such a valuable pick on a player who could be facing legitimate sexual harassment charges. Prince has denied the claims against her, but WNBA general managers are split when it comes to what to do with Prince.

""I am unclear on why this is even a question," one GM said. "Why wouldn't she be drafted?"

"I'd say the chips are stacked against her," claimed another general manager.

Sedona Prince carries more baggage with her into the WNBA than any other player in recent memory, but her talent on the floor can't be denied. Some WNBA experts have suggested that all Prince needs is a mentor to help her stay focused on the court and conduct herself in a professional manner. However, the sexual assault allegations aren't the only cons that come with taking Prince.

Sedona Prince poses a long list of pros and cons

Sedona Prince is a 6-foot-7 center who has proven herself as one of college basketball's best defenders and averaged 17.2 points per game in her final college season. When she is playing well, Prince is one of best two-way players this year's draft class has to offer. However, she has spent a lot of time honing her skills, spending seven years playing college basketball due to injuries.

At 25 years old, Prince would be the second oldest player ever drafted into the WNBA. That, combined with her lengthy injury history, makes her a risk to teams looking for younger players with a higher ceiling than Prince can provide. For teams that need a center in the draft, though, Sedona Prince if one of the best options outside of French phenom Dominique Malonga.

While the investigations continue into the sexual assualt allegations against Sedona Prince, she hasn't been charged with any crimes, but the unknowns surrounding her future have tanked her draft stock after what was an excellent senior season for her at TCU. One team is expected to take a chance on Prince in the draft, but it will come far later than she expected before the allegations.

