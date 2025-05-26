On Sunday, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike celebrated breaking nto the top 10 of the WNBA’s all-time steals list, with Skylar Diggins-Smith and other Storm teammates reacting to the achievement. The veteran accomplished the milestone during the Storm's 102-82 win against the Las Vegas Aces.

Ogwumike shared images on Instagram to celebrate the achievement. The post featured an edited picture of her game tunnel outfit merged with a graphic of the All-Time steals list.

"On to the next," Ogwumike captioned the post.

The former MVP's post garnered the attention of plenty, including Skylar Diggins-Smith, who celebrated Ogwumike's greatness.

"Every night, another record! GOAT s**t," Skylar Diggins-Smith wrote.

Diggins-Smith reacts to Ogwumike's Instagram post

Diggins-Smith was joined by more Storm teammates:

"Wow, y’all are quick lol. Let me get a post together 😂," Alysha Clark wrote.

"🇳🇬🔥," commented Ezi Magbegor.

Alysha Clark commented on the post, showing love for her outfit.

"Love this fit and slide 2 even more! ☺️🙌🏽," she wrote.

Nneka Ogwumike's Strom teammates react to her post on Instagram

Ogwumike rocked a traditional print bare shoulder dress, with yellow earrings and heels. She also donned gold-framed glasses and a beige shoulder bag, complementing her look.

The former LA Sparks forward passed Katie Douglas for ninth on the WNBA’s all-time steals list, with 624 steals.

Nneka Ogwumike spoils Jewel Lloyd's return as she surpasses WNBA great on scoring list

The Seattle Storm welcomed their former star Jewel Lloyd as they hosted the Las Vegas Aces at the Climate Pledge Arena. It was her first game in Canada since moving to the Aces in the offseason. However, her return was spoiled by Nneka Ogwumike, who put on a stellar 23-point performance.

The forward, who was on the court for 29 minutes, had a great night offensively, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, shooting 10-15 from the field. Ogwumike also surpassed WNBA great Candace Parker on the all-time scoring list, moving to ninth.

The veteran's stellar performance extended the Storm's winning streak to three games as they sit third in the standings. The win also maintained their unbeaten streak at home, going 2-0 in Seattle.

