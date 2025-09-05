  • home icon
  "God, I hate Kansas": Sophie Cunningham doesn't hold back on Mizzou-Kansas rivalry ahead of epic clash

"God, I hate Kansas": Sophie Cunningham doesn't hold back on Mizzou-Kansas rivalry ahead of epic clash

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Sep 05, 2025 05:16 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham doesn't hold back on Mizzou-Kansas rivalry ahead of epic clash - Source: Getty

Sophie Cunningham, a proud alumna of the University of Missouri, leaned into the school’s historic rivalry with Kansas University on the latest episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast.

In a clip shared Thursday on the show’s Instagram, the Indiana Fever standout belted out Missouri’s version of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” complete with “F**k KU” chants ahead of the Tigers’ Border War showdown with the Jayhawks on Saturday.

Sophie Cunningham praised Missouri fans for their passion and the unity they show in their disdain for Kansas during the heated rivalry games.

“God, I love that s**t,” she said. “If my knee was good, I'd be jumping around this freaking apartment right now. I'm so pumped for the Border War. God, I hate Kansas. I hate them. I hate them. But inject Mr. Brightside into my damn veins. Oh my God, I'm so hyped.”

Saturday’s Border War pits two unbeaten teams against each other: Kansas at 2-0 and Missouri at 1-0, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

“I'm so glad they're bringing it (Border War) back because at the end of the day, it just brings back like just good memories for everyone,” Cunningham said. “I love a good Border War, and they always get out of hand, and I get that. But I hate Kansas.”

Sophie Cunningham starred for Missouri women’s basketball across four seasons, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. She earned AP All-American honors as a senior and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team earlier in her career.

Injuries derailed Sophie Cunningham’s first season with the Fever

Sophie Cunningham signed with the Indiana Fever in 2025 on a one-year, $100,000 deal and quickly became a key rotation piece, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 appearances for an injury-plagued roster.

Her season ended prematurely, however, after tearing her MCL on Aug. 17, sidelining her alongside injured guards Aari McDonald and Syd Colson.

On Thursday, the Fever also absorbed another major blow as Caitlin Clark announced she would miss the remainder of the season. Clark, who hadn’t played since July, was unable to return from a lingering groin injury despite weeks of rehab.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark announced on social media. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.”

The Fever, with three games left, are clinging to the final playoff seed, holding a 1.5-game lead over the ninth-place LA Sparks.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

