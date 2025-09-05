"God, I hate Kansas": Sophie Cunningham doesn't hold back on Mizzou-Kansas rivalry ahead of epic clash

Sophie Cunningham, a proud alumna of the University of Missouri, leaned into the school’s historic rivalry with Kansas University on the latest episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast.In a clip shared Thursday on the show’s Instagram, the Indiana Fever standout belted out Missouri’s version of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” complete with “F**k KU” chants ahead of the Tigers’ Border War showdown with the Jayhawks on Saturday.Sophie Cunningham praised Missouri fans for their passion and the unity they show in their disdain for Kansas during the heated rivalry games. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“God, I love that s**t,” she said. “If my knee was good, I'd be jumping around this freaking apartment right now. I'm so pumped for the Border War. God, I hate Kansas. I hate them. I hate them. But inject Mr. Brightside into my damn veins. Oh my God, I'm so hyped.”Saturday’s Border War pits two unbeaten teams against each other: Kansas at 2-0 and Missouri at 1-0, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET.“I'm so glad they're bringing it (Border War) back because at the end of the day, it just brings back like just good memories for everyone,” Cunningham said. “I love a good Border War, and they always get out of hand, and I get that. But I hate Kansas.”Sophie Cunningham starred for Missouri women’s basketball across four seasons, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. She earned AP All-American honors as a senior and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team earlier in her career.Injuries derailed Sophie Cunningham’s first season with the FeverSophie Cunningham signed with the Indiana Fever in 2025 on a one-year, $100,000 deal and quickly became a key rotation piece, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 appearances for an injury-plagued roster.Her season ended prematurely, however, after tearing her MCL on Aug. 17, sidelining her alongside injured guards Aari McDonald and Syd Colson.On Thursday, the Fever also absorbed another major blow as Caitlin Clark announced she would miss the remainder of the season. Clark, who hadn’t played since July, was unable to return from a lingering groin injury despite weeks of rehab.“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark announced on social media. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.”The Fever, with three games left, are clinging to the final playoff seed, holding a 1.5-game lead over the ninth-place LA Sparks.