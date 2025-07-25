"Going to be back sooner": WNBA analyst breaks two key aspects of Caitlin Clark's massive injury update from Fever coach Stephanie White 

Caitlin Clark's injury woes have many thinking the Indiana Fever might bring her back late in the season as she deals with a new groin setback. Some have even speculated that she might be shut down. However, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg broke down the latest injury update on Clark from coach Stephanie White, which suggests otherwise. Lundbert analyzed two key aspects to consider from White's comments on Thursday before the Fever hosted the Aces, with Clark staying on the sidelines. Here's what White said, for reference: &quot;No more damage, now it's just being patient with the process.&quot;White dished on Clark's activity during recovery, saying:&quot;Mostly rehab, shooting. She's been with our athletic training team.&quot;Lundberg focused on the &quot;rehab and shooting&quot; updates from White. He believes these are significant developments. Here is what Lunbderg said on his major takeaways:&quot;It means that, No. 1, she's not shut down, which is significant. She's rehabbing for her injury, which you rehab for the intent of a return. She's also shooting, which means she's not just sitting there doing nothing. Those are not small details. I think Caitlin Clark is going to be back sooner than at least people are putting out there in the universe.&quot;Clark remains out without a timetable for now. The Fever are 13-12 and still in playoff contention, placed third in the East and sixth overall.