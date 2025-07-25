  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Going to be back sooner": WNBA analyst breaks two key aspects of Caitlin Clark's massive injury update from Fever coach Stephanie White 

"Going to be back sooner": WNBA analyst breaks two key aspects of Caitlin Clark's massive injury update from Fever coach Stephanie White 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 25, 2025 03:38 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"Going to be back sooner": WNBA analyst breaks two key aspects of Caitlin Clark's massive injury update from Fever coach Stephanie White (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark's injury woes have many thinking the Indiana Fever might bring her back late in the season as she deals with a new groin setback. Some have even speculated that she might be shut down. However, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg broke down the latest injury update on Clark from coach Stephanie White, which suggests otherwise.

Ad

Lundbert analyzed two key aspects to consider from White's comments on Thursday before the Fever hosted the Aces, with Clark staying on the sidelines. Here's what White said, for reference:

"No more damage, now it's just being patient with the process."

White dished on Clark's activity during recovery, saying:

"Mostly rehab, shooting. She's been with our athletic training team."

Lundberg focused on the "rehab and shooting" updates from White. He believes these are significant developments. Here is what Lunbderg said on his major takeaways:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It means that, No. 1, she's not shut down, which is significant. She's rehabbing for her injury, which you rehab for the intent of a return. She's also shooting, which means she's not just sitting there doing nothing. Those are not small details. I think Caitlin Clark is going to be back sooner than at least people are putting out there in the universe."
Ad

Clark remains out without a timetable for now. The Fever are 13-12 and still in playoff contention, placed third in the East and sixth overall.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications