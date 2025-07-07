"Going in my dumpski": Fever's Sydney Colson issues ice-cold response to Rickea Jackson’s plea

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson blocked from behind LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson’s under-goal shot late in the third quarter on Sunday. Sparks backup guard Emma Cannon caught the Fever defense napping by whipping a pass to Jackson, who thought she was free. Colson came up from behind to swat the shot, prompting a fan to put the highlight reel on X (formerly Twitter).

Jackson responded by asking the fan to delete the clip, a request Colson could not help but troll:

“Goin in my dumpskiii”

The 5-foot-8 Colson had to time her jump perfectly to block the 6-foot-2 Jackson’s shot. Initially, the referees called a foul on the veteran guard before it was overturned following a review. Colson cleanly swiped at the ball just as Jackson jumped to make the shot. The LA Sparks faced a 62-58 deficit when the viral play happened.

Jackson struggled in the first three quarters against the Indiana Fever. She opened the game going 0-for-4 before finding her range in the second period. In the third frame, Jackson failed to make an impact on offense, finishing the stretch with a 0-for-2 clip.

The versatile forward recovered in time to help the LA Sparks eke out an 89-87 win.

Rickea Jackson’s heroics doomed the Indiana Fever

Rickea Jackson had eight points entering the fourth quarter. In the last three minutes, she poured seven points to drag the LA Sparks to another road win against the Indiana Fever.

Jackson’s heroics started with 1:31 remaining when she made a bank shot against Natasha Howard. Following a free throw, Jackson pushed the Sparks to within 87-86 of the Fever.

Without Caitlin Clark, Indiana went to Kelsey Mitchell, who missed a jumper. Azura Stevens grabbed the rebound before allowing Kelsey Plum to set up their next play. The Sparks again went to Jackson, who was guarded by Lexie Hull, to score.

Rickea Jackson forced her way against Hull and converted another close-range shot to give LA an 88-87 lead. The Sparks’ defense held up, forcing misses from Aliyah Boston, Aari McDonald and Hull to escape with the win.

