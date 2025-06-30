"Going to feel like a playoff game": Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark can’t hide their true feelings ahead of Commissioner’s Cup final showdown

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier will face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final on Tuesday. On Monday, both players spoke to the media about the severity of the upcoming game.

“I think it’s going to feel like a playoff game,” Collier said. “It’s going to be really fun. Our fans show up for us every game, but especially in that environment it’s going to be electrifying.”

Clark praised the Lynx for their experience and is ready to face them.

"They have a great crowd, great environment,” Clark said. “A team that’s very experienced with one another. They’ve been in the Finals, been in big situations, won the Commissioner’s Cup last year. A huge opportunity. Personnel will be really important, but we're excited to get out there and try to get the win."

This will be the second WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game. Although glory and pride are at stake, the game won't count toward either team's regular season record.

The winners will share a $500,000 prize. The prize will be split between the winning team's players. They will also receive $5,000 in cryptocurrency, regardless of the game's outcome.

Clark’s status for the game is unclear. She has missed the Fever’s past two games with a groin injury.

Napheesa Collier makes injury return to lead Lynx to win

Napheesa Collier returned from a lower back injury to lead the Lynx to a 102-63 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. She finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx handles the ball against Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics during the second half of the game at Entertainment & Sports Arena on June 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. - Source: Getty

The win ensured that the Lynx won two consecutive games after losing 68-64 to the Washington Mystics on June 24.

Collier is averaging 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals this season. Additionally, she’s shooting 52.5% from the field and 39.6% from the 3-point mark.

