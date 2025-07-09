  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 09, 2025 17:37 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 9 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever squared off in a highly anticipated WNBA regular season showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Both teams entered the matchup with identical 9-9 records, adding extra weight to the contest.

Ad

The game also marked the return of Caitlin Clark, who rejoined the lineup after missing the last four games due to a left groin injury. The star point guard was inserted directly into the starting five, taking the place of Lexie Hull.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Joining Clark in Indiana’s starting lineup were Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. The Valkyries countered with a starting five of Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Kayla Thornton and Temi Fagbenle.

Clark set the tone early for the Fever, igniting the home crowd with her energy, pace and scoring spark. The star point guard quickly put up five points, helping Indiana race to a 16-11 lead, which they later extended to nine. However, the Valkyries mounted a late first-quarter comeback, trimming the deficit to just two points. At the end of the opening period, the Fever held a narrow 23-21 advantage.

Ad
Ad

The Valkyries’ defense took control in the second quarter, causing major problems for the Fever. Indiana struggled to find rhythm, with a series of poor passes leading to numerous turnovers. After once holding a nine-point lead, the Fever found themselves on the wrong end of an 18-point swing as the Valkyries went into halftime with a 41-32 advantage.

The Fever got off to a disastrous start in the third quarter as the Valkyries extended their lead to 15 points, prompting a quick timeout from Indiana head coach Stephanie White. Following the break, the Fever responded with a brief surge, sparked by Damiris Dantas’ impact off the bench and strong defensive plays from Caitlin Clark.

Ad
Ad

Indiana managed to cut the deficit to just five, but the Valkyries answered with a 9-0 run, once again pushing their lead back into double digits. By the end of the third quarter, the Valkyries held a 64-51 advantage and looked firmly in control heading into the final period, eyeing their second win of the season over the Fever.

Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (July 9)

Golden State Valkyries

Ad
PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Kate Martin SF10:0202001000-0220100102
Kayla Thornton PF14:081714.31333.3221000332010154
Temi Fágbénlé C9:27125001012500220210230
Tiffany Hayes SG13:35347500-00-0331110069
Veronica Burton PG16:253742.92366.700-1233100087
Carla Leite6:21020020331000000000231
Monique Billings6:3424501110000-0220102055
Janelle Salaün9:58245001000-0220000147
Kaitlyn Chen9:31221001110000-0002020056
Laeticia Amihere3:591110000-00-0220200224
Stephanie Talbot0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Cecilia Zandalasini0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Ad

Indiana Fever

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Caitlin Clark SF12:592633.31333.300-033220005-4
Natasha Howard PF11:40142500-221000112210147
Aliyah Boston C15:28254000-00-145101014-8
Kelsey Mitchell SG15:582922.203022100011031016-6
Aari McDonald PG18:1025401333.322100011210007-7
Lexie Hull13:0612501110000-347100023-13
Sophie Cunningham8:071250125000-011020013-13
Makayla Timpson4:3201000-00-011000100-1
Sydney Colson0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Damiris Dantas0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Brianna Turner0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: Scores are updated till halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications