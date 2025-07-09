Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever squared off in a highly anticipated WNBA regular season showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Both teams entered the matchup with identical 9-9 records, adding extra weight to the contest.
The game also marked the return of Caitlin Clark, who rejoined the lineup after missing the last four games due to a left groin injury. The star point guard was inserted directly into the starting five, taking the place of Lexie Hull.
Joining Clark in Indiana’s starting lineup were Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. The Valkyries countered with a starting five of Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Kayla Thornton and Temi Fagbenle.
Clark set the tone early for the Fever, igniting the home crowd with her energy, pace and scoring spark. The star point guard quickly put up five points, helping Indiana race to a 16-11 lead, which they later extended to nine. However, the Valkyries mounted a late first-quarter comeback, trimming the deficit to just two points. At the end of the opening period, the Fever held a narrow 23-21 advantage.
The Valkyries’ defense took control in the second quarter, causing major problems for the Fever. Indiana struggled to find rhythm, with a series of poor passes leading to numerous turnovers. After once holding a nine-point lead, the Fever found themselves on the wrong end of an 18-point swing as the Valkyries went into halftime with a 41-32 advantage.
The Fever got off to a disastrous start in the third quarter as the Valkyries extended their lead to 15 points, prompting a quick timeout from Indiana head coach Stephanie White. Following the break, the Fever responded with a brief surge, sparked by Damiris Dantas’ impact off the bench and strong defensive plays from Caitlin Clark.
Indiana managed to cut the deficit to just five, but the Valkyries answered with a 9-0 run, once again pushing their lead back into double digits. By the end of the third quarter, the Valkyries held a 64-51 advantage and looked firmly in control heading into the final period, eyeing their second win of the season over the Fever.
Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (July 9)
Golden State Valkyries
Indiana Fever
Note: Scores are updated till halftime.