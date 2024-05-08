“Gon’ Be A Big Problem In Chi Town” - WNBA fans hyped as Angel Reese dominates in 48-point beatdown vs Liberty 

Angel Reese figured prominently in the Chicago Sky's 48-point beating of the New York Liberty in their preseason game at home on Tuesday. WNBA fans were hyped by the rookie's showing and shared their take on social media.

The Sky treated home fans with an impressive wire-to-wire 101-53 victory over the Liberty, who played in the finals last season.

Marina Mabrey top-scored for Chicago, finishing with 20 points. Reese was all-around and played on both ends, finishing with 13 points, on 6-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 19 minutes of play.

WNBA fans took note of her showing and made their thoughts known.

"Number Five Is Gon' Be A Big Problem in Chi Town"

(@Bullskickass), meanwhile, touted Angel Reese as the next big thing in the WNBA, saying:

"Future superstar"

Still another from @faroukumarfk:

"She's too good"

Others, meanwhile, highlighted the skill set she displayed against the Liberty.

X user 23 (@Br0nToLA23) wrote:

"Old head vs new head"

@beammeupbrian, for his part, was impressed with Reese's overall feel for the game during her time on the floor, writing:

"She was getting scrappy under the basket all night. I love it for her. Gonna be a good rookie season."

@Unexpected1241, meanwhile, was excited over how the 22-year-old player is steadily proving her doubters wrong, saying:

"They said she would struggle in the W lol"

Then there was X user Al Green (@WildBillNC1978), who criticized the WNBA for not showing the game on TV, depriving a wider audience of seeing Angel Reese in action, He wrote:

@WNBA whay this ain't on tv?

With the victory, the Sky finished their preseason play with a 1-1 record. They lost their first game, 92-81, against the Minnesota Lynx on May 3.

Chicago begins their WNBA season on May 15 in a road game against the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese angling to be one of the vocal leaders in the Sky

Like what she did in college, rookie Angel Reese is seeking an active leadership role with the Chicago Sky as she begins her WNBA journey.

She made this known in a recent interview with NBC5 as she spoke of her transition to the WNBA and the conversation she had with the team as they embarked on their campaign.

The former LSU Tiger said:

"We had dinner before training camp, and I told them, 'I'm going to be vocal. I'm a rookie, but I'm going to be vocal, I'm going to be confident, come in here, work every day, and push everybody in practice because I know the greatness out of all of you guys'."

Angel Reese was selected seventh overall in this year's WNBA draft. She and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, the third pick, will aim to help the Sky improve on their eighth placing last season.