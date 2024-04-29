Kamilla Cardoso & Chicago Sky players reveal backup career choices if not pursuing WNBA

WNBA training camp is underway as the Chicago Sky is gearing up for the upcoming regular season. The team has been sharing lighthearted moments on social media during the camp.

On day two of the Chicago Sky, the team's official X account posted a clip asking the players what they'll be doing if they're not playing basketball.

"If you weren’t playing basketball, what else would you do," asked the team's official X account.

Expand Tweet

"Maybe modeling. Yeah," replied Brazilian center Kamilla Cardoso.

Guard Marina Mabrey says she would be a crypto trader and stock trader if she's not a professional basketball player.

"If I wasn't playing basketball for my next job, or for my first job, I would be a crypto trader and stock trader full time."

"I would be, I don't know, just doing something my hands," guard Lindsay Allen said. "Maybe a trade, go to trade school. Whatever."

"What I would be doing if I wasn't in WNBA, I'd probably be a big business woman," answered Chennedy Carter. "I'd have multiple businesses. I want to have a car business. I don't know. I feel like I'd just be enjoying life."

"I would be a model," rookie Angel Reese said. "I would also probably just be an owner of something. I want to own a team, when I'm done my career. So hopefully one day Ill be able to own a team."

The video ends with the Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter adding wanted to be a lawyer as a career.

"I used to want to be a lawyer but that take a long time," Carter said with a laugh. "So I think I'm going to be just an entrepreneur."

Kamilla Cardoso & Angel Reese link up during Chicago Sky practice session

It's been about a month since former NCAA stars Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese locked horns for the SEC championship. After being selected by the Chicago Sky at the recent WNBA draft, the former rivals are now teammates in the WNBA.

The team's official X account shared a photo of the former rivals shaking hands.

"Consider this picture the unofficial truce between Tigers and Gamecock fans [with laughing emoji], Chicago Sky's X account wrote.

Expand Tweet

The personal rivalry started when Angel Reese, then playing for LSU, pulled the South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso's hair while boxing out for a rebound. The officials never saw it happen, thus Reese getting away with the deed scot-free.