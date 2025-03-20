"Gonna be nuts": NaLyssa Smith's brother hyped over potential Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers showdown

NaLyssa Smith's brother Rodney certainly knows his hoops, as he and the Dallas Wings forward grew up sharing a love for the sport. While he has called himself his sister’s “No. 1 fan,” he also appreciates exciting matchups — including those that are months away from materializing.

Ad

One matchup that has caught WNBA fans’ attention is a June 27 showdown at American Airlines Center between the Wings, Smith's current team, and the Indiana Fever, the she played for from 2022 to 2024:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Potential Paige vs Caitlin game," one online user tweeted.

This might end up being a clash between WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark and renowned UConn star Paige Bueckers, who has long been projected to go No. 1 to the Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Rodney was one of the fans appreciating the multiple layers of this exciting potential matchup:

"This game is gonna be NUTSSS," he tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over the past four years, hoops fans have witnessed a couple of high-profile encounters between Clark and Bueckers in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Bueckers had a near triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Huskies defeated Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes 92–72 in the Sweet 16. Clark had 21 points on 7-for-21 shooting in that game.

Three years later, Clark recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Hawkeyes exacted their revenge, overcoming UConn 71–69 in the Final Four. That marked the final meeting between the two stars — at least for now — as Clark entered the WNBA draft that year.

Ad

June 27 at American Airlines Center could be the next time Clark and Bueckers cross paths. In all likelihood, Smith will suit up alongside Bueckers as her brother, Rodney, watches with great interest.

NaLyssa Smith celebrates Women's History Month as new member of Dallas Wings

Though the 2025 WNBA season has yet to tip off, Smith has already found a warm welcome with her new team.

Ad

Last Friday, the Wings featured Smith in a video celebrating Women’s History Month. In the clip, Smith was asked about the significance of using the WNBA’s platform to open opportunities for women.

"Just getting the opportunity to break the chains for women not supposed to be here, but we're here," Smith replied. "Let's go, Mavs! Let's go, Wings!"

Expand Tweet

NaLyssa Smith and the Wings will open the 2025 season on May 16 when they host the Minnesota Lynx.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback