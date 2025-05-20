"Gonna reach Wilt/LeBron status": Fans shocked with Caitlin Clark's dominance as Paige Bueckers' matches Fever star's rookie numbers

Many wanted to see how Paige Bueckers’ numbers would stack up against Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) run. Bueckers bounced back from a rough outing in her WNBA debut against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Three nights later against the Seattle Storm, she delivered 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Per @StatMamba, Bueckers line was the first for a rookie since Clark did it last year 12x.

Fans promptly reacted to the standard set by the reigning ROY.

“Caitlin is gonna reach Wilt/LeBron status with some of these records”

One fan said:

“Nice game tonight, Paige.”

Another fan added:

“That s**t say 12x”

@Lisac55454 continued:

“S**t is crazy. Clark is just built differently yo.”

@aln2rs commented:

“But but they say Paige is better than CC and she is her… LMAOOOO!!!”

Paige Bueckers played only her second game in the WNBA. She has 42 more opportunities to tie Caitlin Clark’s record. The Dallas Wings are asking her to play point guard more instead of shooting guard, so she has a good chance of topping the record.

Clark was a near-unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year award. If Bueckers keeps up her production, she has a good chance of following the Indiana Fever point guard’s historic rookie campaign.

Paige Bueckers played well in the loss to the Seattle Storm. For some stretches, she looked like the best player for the Dallas Wings. Had the rookie received help from stars like Arike Ogunbowale, the home team might have rallied for their first win of the season.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will go head-to-head four times this season

The much-awaited WNBA face-off between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will not happen until late June. Bueckers will get her first shot at Clark and the Fever on June 27 when the Indiana Fever visit the Dallas Wings. The showdown is so highly anticipated that the Wings moved their home floor from the College Park Center to the American Airlines Center.

The next matchup will be in Indiana where Fever fans will finally see Bueckers live in Wings uniform. Regardless of the result of the first encounter, the July 13 game be just as highly anticipated.

Games 3 and 4 of the Bueckers-Clark head-to-head will happen in August. The Wings host the Fever early in the month before the season series closes in Indiana.

