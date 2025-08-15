"Gonna suck the life and will right out of her": Fever fans react to having no scouts to add talent next to Caitlin Clark and Co.

Indiana Fever fans consistently look for ways to help Caitlin Clark and Co. get better. A fan who checked the Fever directory found out that the team does not have one scout, while the Indiana Pacers have eight. The discovery prompted fans to react.One fan said:“gonna suck the life and will right out of her.“quite possibly all planned!”WNBAretardfinder @WretardfinderLINKgonna suck the life and will right out of her quite possibly all planned!Another fan added:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINKCertainly explains a lot. We can't move fast on signings or play moneyball in finding undervalued, high-ceiling players because every time we go to sign someone we're apparently starting from scratch and just going off vibes and who the coaches know off hand.One more fan continued:ez ez. Charlie =IGTY @poppyheadthemLINKNo scouts and a questionable medical team maybe.. are we cookedAnother fan reacted:SZN @therealdataguyLINKAre we surprised? The fever haven't been a serious organization for over 5 years before AB/CC arrived.One fan added:Horseman @RobSteedenLINKCould they not share the scouts of the Pacers? I can't imagine it's that difficult a job if the scout is knowledgeable about both. 🤷‍♂️The Pacers Sports &amp; Entertainment, which owns the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever, has an online directory. Under Pacers basketball, Vance Caitlin, the senior vice president of pro scouting, leads the scouting department.The team even has Hansen Wong running the G League and international scouting.Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever do not have one.The Fever, having no scouting department, isn’t rare in the WNBA. According to the same fan who tweeted the discovery, every team in the league also does not have one. As the WNBA grows and as players like Caitlin Clark get more attention, things could change in the future.Play-by-play announcer speculates a Caitlin Clark return in late AugustCaitlin Clark sat out her 11th straight game in the Indiana Fever’s 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings. Clark had been upgraded to a game-time decision last week, but the Fever continued to keep her out.During the Fever-Wings encounter, Ryan Ruocco, who handles play-by-play duties on ESPN for WNBA games, said:“[White] is hoping that Caitlin [Clark] returns to practice next week, would need multiple days in practice before she then gets into a game.&quot;But you see the way the schedule stacks up after that week, and wonder, could one of those games against Minnesota, or maybe the 26th at home against Seattle, be a potential return game?”The Indiana Fever will likely face the Washington Mystics on Friday and the Connecticut Sun on Sunday without Caitlin Clark. They have five games off following the Sun game before a back-to-back showdown with the Minnesota Lynx.Two nights after the second Lynx game, the Fever will return to Indiana to host the Seattle Storm on Aug. 26. According to Ruocco, Clark could get the green light to play during that stretch.A Caitlin Clark return could not come soon enough as the battle for playoff positioning heats up. The season-ending injuries to point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson have made Clark’s availability even more crucial.