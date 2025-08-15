  • home icon
  "Gonna suck the life and will right out of her": Fever fans react to having no scouts to add talent next to Caitlin Clark and Co.

"Gonna suck the life and will right out of her": Fever fans react to having no scouts to add talent next to Caitlin Clark and Co.

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 15, 2025 03:00 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
[photo: Imagn]

Indiana Fever fans consistently look for ways to help Caitlin Clark and Co. get better. A fan who checked the Fever directory found out that the team does not have one scout, while the Indiana Pacers have eight. The discovery prompted fans to react.

One fan said:

“gonna suck the life and will right out of her.
“quite possibly all planned!”
Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

One fan added:

The Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever, has an online directory. Under Pacers basketball, Vance Caitlin, the senior vice president of pro scouting, leads the scouting department.

The team even has Hansen Wong running the G League and international scouting.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever do not have one.

The Fever, having no scouting department, isn’t rare in the WNBA. According to the same fan who tweeted the discovery, every team in the league also does not have one. As the WNBA grows and as players like Caitlin Clark get more attention, things could change in the future.

Play-by-play announcer speculates a Caitlin Clark return in late August

Caitlin Clark sat out her 11th straight game in the Indiana Fever’s 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings. Clark had been upgraded to a game-time decision last week, but the Fever continued to keep her out.

During the Fever-Wings encounter, Ryan Ruocco, who handles play-by-play duties on ESPN for WNBA games, said:

“[White] is hoping that Caitlin [Clark] returns to practice next week, would need multiple days in practice before she then gets into a game.
"But you see the way the schedule stacks up after that week, and wonder, could one of those games against Minnesota, or maybe the 26th at home against Seattle, be a potential return game?”
The Indiana Fever will likely face the Washington Mystics on Friday and the Connecticut Sun on Sunday without Caitlin Clark. They have five games off following the Sun game before a back-to-back showdown with the Minnesota Lynx.

Two nights after the second Lynx game, the Fever will return to Indiana to host the Seattle Storm on Aug. 26. According to Ruocco, Clark could get the green light to play during that stretch.

A Caitlin Clark return could not come soon enough as the battle for playoff positioning heats up. The season-ending injuries to point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson have made Clark’s availability even more crucial.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
