"Good luck in Indy": $203,000 star, Kate Martin, Candace Parker & more react to Sydney Colson’s poignant Aces tribute 

Sydney Colson left the Las Vegas Aces during free agency to join the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever, adding to the veteran depth the once-youth-laden squad has. Colson made a name for herself with the Aces, winning two WNBA championships in four years of playing with the team.

Colson went to Instagram to express her gratitude for the franchise on Friday. Colson thanked the organization for changing her life, the fans for supporting her throughout her journey with the team, and her coaches and teammates with the Aces. This was in a lengthy post that also included candid moments of her with the team.

“From San Antonio to Las Vegas, there’s no denying that the Aces organization has changed my life. Lifelong friendships, championships, parades with our wonderful fans, a freakin tv show, and countless memories,” Colson wrote.

The post garnered thousands of reactions on IG, including some WNBA stars such as former teammate Kiah Stokes, who signed a $203,000 contract with the Aces last year. Theresa Plaisance, Kate Martin, Dearica Hambry and Candace Parker were among others who reacted.

“Flame thrower was insane moment😂😂😂,” Hambry wrote, referring to one clip in the post.

“Syd love ya❤,” said Parker.

“Safe to say you’re always bringing the vibez my friend! ❤️ so many great mems and so many more to come!!!” Plaisance wrote.

Colson's IG post comments

Meanwhile, Stokes had a sarcastic response to her former teammate's Aces tribute.

“Good luck in Indy I guess,” Stokes jokingly wrote.

Stokes' IG comment

Former teammates Alysha Clark, Megan Gustafson and Martin also expressed their love for Colson, who has been considered one of the Aces' bench boosters.

“Well now I just cried. Thanks. But, beautifully said and shown Syd! So grateful I still get to annoy you 🫶🏽🫶🏽,” Clark said.

“Love you Syd!” Martin wrote.

“Omgggg I’m gonna miss you so much 🥹😭❤️,” said Gustafson.

Clark, Gustafson and Martin's IG comments

New Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh also wrote a simple message for Colson as she bid goodbye to Las Vegas.

“One of a kind. In the best way possible. 🫶🏾,” Marsh wrote.

Marsh's IG comment

Sydney Colson played 31 games for the Aces last season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.0 assists per game.

Aside from the Aces, Colson has also played with several teams, such as the New York Liberty, Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx and the San Antonio Stars.

Colson to add veteran experience for the Fever in the 2025 WNBA season

After leaving the Aces, the 35-year-old Sydney Colson is expected to bring much-needed experience to the Indiana Fever, whose core players are 23-year-olds Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Colson was among the veterans the Fever signed ahead of the 2025 season. Among the other new players on the team are DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner. They also re-signed veteran Kelsey Mitchell.

Colson’s addition adds depth to the Fever, whose squad now has considerable pressure compared to last season when they cruised to the sixth seed and entered the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

