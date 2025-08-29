"Good for them walking up the stairs": Sydney Colson jokes about Caitlin Clark and Co. ascending up aircraft while she deals with knee rehab

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson remained at home while Caitlin Clark and her teammates boarded a plane Thursday for a three-game road trip. Colson has not traveled with the team since tearing her left ACL early this month. The veteran guard, ruled out for the rest of the season, remains a fixture in home games and on social media.While Clark and Co. climbed the stairs to board the chartered plane, Colson shared a story on Instagram with a message:“Yayyy good for them walking up the stairs.”Colson’s reaction included an eye-roll emoji with clapping hands. Dripping with fake sarcasm, the comment was not surprising. Colson has become a team and fan favorite due to her loud team support, jokes and irreverent approach when engaging fans and teammates on social media.Sydney Colson wouldn’t be the only Indiana Fever player sitting out the road trip due to a season-ending injury. Colson, Aari McDonald (foot) and Sophie Cunningham (knee) are done playing as well. Caitlin Clark is reportedly ramping up for a return, but her status remains uncertain.Without multiple key players, the healthy players, led by Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, hope to return home with a winning record. A losing result could be costly in the heated race for a playoff spot.Caitlin Clark likely out against LA SparksThe Fever left Indiana with a much-needed 95-75 win over the Seattle Storm, a team chasing them in the standings. On Thursday, Fever coach Stephanie White answered questions about Caitlin Clark’s return for the three-game West Coast swing.White had this to say when asked about Clark’s status:&quot;I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet, as it's going to be in-game. And to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint. That's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression.&quot;The Fever-Sparks clash will be on Friday, making Caitlin Clark’s appearance an unlikely one. White mentioned wanting to see the All-Star point guard in multiple practices without regression. With limited time to do that since leaving Indiana, the Fever could continue to miss her.