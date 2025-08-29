  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Good for them walking up the stairs": Sydney Colson jokes about Caitlin Clark and Co. ascending up aircraft while she deals with knee rehab

"Good for them walking up the stairs": Sydney Colson jokes about Caitlin Clark and Co. ascending up aircraft while she deals with knee rehab

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 29, 2025 02:55 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
"Good for them walking up the stairs": Sydney Colson jokes about Caitlin Clark and Co. ascending up aircraft while she deals with knee rehab. [photo: Imagn]

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson remained at home while Caitlin Clark and her teammates boarded a plane Thursday for a three-game road trip. Colson has not traveled with the team since tearing her left ACL early this month. The veteran guard, ruled out for the rest of the season, remains a fixture in home games and on social media.

Ad

While Clark and Co. climbed the stairs to board the chartered plane, Colson shared a story on Instagram with a message:

“Yayyy good for them walking up the stairs.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Colson’s reaction included an eye-roll emoji with clapping hands. Dripping with fake sarcasm, the comment was not surprising. Colson has become a team and fan favorite due to her loud team support, jokes and irreverent approach when engaging fans and teammates on social media.

Sydney Colson wouldn’t be the only Indiana Fever player sitting out the road trip due to a season-ending injury. Colson, Aari McDonald (foot) and Sophie Cunningham (knee) are done playing as well. Caitlin Clark is reportedly ramping up for a return, but her status remains uncertain.

Ad

Without multiple key players, the healthy players, led by Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, hope to return home with a winning record. A losing result could be costly in the heated race for a playoff spot.

Caitlin Clark likely out against LA Sparks

The Fever left Indiana with a much-needed 95-75 win over the Seattle Storm, a team chasing them in the standings. On Thursday, Fever coach Stephanie White answered questions about Caitlin Clark’s return for the three-game West Coast swing.

Ad

White had this to say when asked about Clark’s status:

"I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet, as it's going to be in-game. And to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint. That's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression."

The Fever-Sparks clash will be on Friday, making Caitlin Clark’s appearance an unlikely one. White mentioned wanting to see the All-Star point guard in multiple practices without regression. With limited time to do that since leaving Indiana, the Fever could continue to miss her.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications